IND vs AUS: Zampa equals Muralitharan to take most wickets by a spinner in single World Cup edition

Leg-spinner Zampa now has 24 wickets in the 2023 World Cup, equalling Muralitharan’s record of 23 wickets in the 2007 edition.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 17:31 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Adam Zampa in action.
Adam Zampa in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Adam Zampa in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia’s Adam Zampa equalled Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan in the list of most wickets by a spinner in a single men’s ODI World Cup edition during the final against India played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Leg-spinner Zampa now has 23 wickets in the 2023 World Cup, surpassing Muralitharan’s record of 23 wickets in 2007 edition.

Most wickets by a spinner in a single ODI World Cup edition:

1) Adam Zampa - 23 wickets in 2023

2) Muttiah Muralitharan - 23 wickets in 2007

3) Shahid Afridi - 21 wickets in 2011

4) Brad Hogg - 21 wickets in 2007

5) Shane Warne - 20 wickets in 1999

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup /

Adam Zampa

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
