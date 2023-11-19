IND vs AUS: Zampa equals Muralitharan to take most wickets by a spinner in single World Cup edition

Australia’s Adam Zampa equalled Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan in the list of most wickets by a spinner in a single men’s ODI World Cup edition during the final against India played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Leg-spinner Zampa now has 23 wickets in the 2023 World Cup, surpassing Muralitharan’s record of 23 wickets in 2007 edition.
Most wickets by a spinner in a single ODI World Cup edition:
1) Adam Zampa - 23 wickets in 2023
2) Muttiah Muralitharan - 23 wickets in 2007
3) Shahid Afridi - 21 wickets in 2011
4) Brad Hogg - 21 wickets in 2007
5) Shane Warne - 20 wickets in 1999
