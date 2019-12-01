'Please ask Dhoni' - Ganguly on questions about 38-year-old's future

It was supposed to the BCCI’s Annual General Meeting but the Board chief, Sourav Ganguly, was invariably asked about the future of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

And Ganguly -- a former India captain -- who is known for his wit, said that the question should have been asked to Dhoni instead. “Please ask Dhoni,” Ganguly said with a smile, answering whether Dhoni will be part of next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

India’s 2011 World Cup winning captain, Dhoni has been out of action since India’s semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup in England in July. He was not part of the tour of the West Indies and the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh.

Earlier this week, Dhoni had said that he won’t answering anything about his future till January. The 38-year-old, who leads Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, will miss the limited-overs home series against the West Indies, starting December 6, and comprising three T20 Internationals and an equal number of one-dayers.

Earlier, national selection committee chief MSK Prasad had said that the panel has “moved on” and it would give more chance to Rishabh Pant. However, if a new selection panel comes in, it would be interesting to see what they plan for Dhoni.