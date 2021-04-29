MCA defers Mumbai T20 League until further notice

As Maharashtra fights the second wave of COVID-19, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to defer the Mumbai T20 League - which was expected to be held in June - until further notice.

On Thursday, the MCA president Vijay Patil and chairman of the T20 league Milind Narvekar confirmed the development. "In the view of the current situation, President Vijay Patil ji and I, in my capacity as the Chairman, have taken the decision to not conduct the T20 Mumbai League till further notice. This is our way to reduce load on the state machinery and also making sure everyone is safe," they said in a statement.

The BCCI had granted permission to four state associations to host their intra-state T20 leagues immediately after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League on May 30, and on Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) announced that the Tamil Nadu Premier League will begin on June 4 in a bio-secure environment.

The MCA had conducted its league for two seasons - in 2018 and 2019.