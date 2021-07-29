Navdeep Saini likely to undergo scans for his left shoulder injury

India pacer Navdeep Saini might have to undergo scans to ascertain the extent of damage done to his left shoulder after an ugly fall while fielding in the second T20I against Sri Lanka.

"Navdeep Saini suffered a left shoulder injury while fielding during the second T20I vs Sri Lanka on 28th July. He might have to undergo scans to ascertain the extent of injury. His progress is being monitored by the medical staff," the BCCI said in a statement.

READ: SLC's disciplinary committee recommends two-year bans for Danushka, Mendis for bio-bubble breach

With eight of its players in isolation following all-rounder Krunal Pandya's positive COVID-19 test, the depleted Indian team lost by four wickets in the second T20I in Colombo on Wednesday.