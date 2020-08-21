Cricket Cricket Neil McKenzie steps down as Bangladesh batting coach Former South African batsman Neil McKenzie has stepped down from his position as Bangladesh’s batting coach, citing family reasons. PTI Dhaka 21 August, 2020 18:54 IST Neil McKenzie who was appointed as Bangladesh’s white-ball batting consultant in July 2018. - Getty Images PTI Dhaka 21 August, 2020 18:54 IST Former South African batsman Neil McKenzie has stepped down from his position as Bangladesh’s batting coach, citing family reasons.The 44-year-old, who was appointed as Bangladesh’s white-ball batting consultant in July 2018, wrote to the country’s board (BCB) about his decision on Thursday.“Yes, I’ve resigned, only reason being time away from the family. With Covid, the schedule, and doing all formats, the time away from my young family would be too much,” McKenzie told ESPNcricinfo.READ: BCB approaches Sanjay Bangar for Test batting consultant’s position“I’ve loved being a part of the Tigers and will always have a soft spot for Bangladesh cricket and the great guys I’ve been fortunate to work with,” he added.McKenzie didn’t have a full-time contract and made himself available only before and during limited over assignments. He worked with the Bangladesh Test side during its tour of India last year, his only assignment in the traditional format.The home series against Zimbabwe was his last assignment with Bangladesh. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos