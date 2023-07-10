MagazineBuy Print

TNPL 2023: Nellai Royal Kings beats Dindigul Dragons in last-ball thriller, faces Lyca Kovai Kings in final

Ajitesh (73*) and Rithik (39*) helped Royal Kings complete the 186-run chase against the Dragons on the last ball of the match to seal their team’s place in Wednesday’s summit clash.

Published : Jul 10, 2023 23:53 IST , TIRUNELVELI - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Nellai Royal Kings batter S. Rithik Easwaran in action against Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League match held in Tirunelveli on Monday.
Nellai Royal Kings batter S. Rithik Easwaran in action against Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League match held in Tirunelveli on Monday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E/THE HINDU
Nellai Royal Kings batter S. Rithik Easwaran in action against Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League match held in Tirunelveli on Monday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E/THE HINDU

Nellai Royal Kings was in a spot of bother with 57 needed off 21 balls to qualify for the final. Nidhish Rajagopal was struggling to find the boundaries batting on 26 off 27 even as G. Ajitesh (73 n.o. 44b, 5x4, 5x6) was single-handedly keeping the side in the game with another swashbuckling innings.

It took a brave call by the Royal Kings management to retire Nidhish and get Rithik Easwaran (39 n.o., 11b, 6x6) in. Under tremendous pressure, the young left-handed batter showed a calm head and used his beautiful bat swing to do the talking with telling effect as Royal Kings beat Dindigul Dragons by seven wickets in a nail-biting Qualifier-2 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) at the ICL ground on Monday. 

With 37 needed off the last two overs, Rithik flayed G. Kishoor for three sixes down the ground off the first three balls of the 19th over. Ajitesh hit the fifth ball for a six before Kishoor delivered a no-ball off the last ball, allowing Rithik to scoop the final legal delivery over fine-leg as 33 came off that over. 

However, the Dragons did not go down without a fight as Subodh Bhati did his best to defend four runs in the 20th over, bringing the equation to one off the last ball. But Rithik finished the chase in style by depositing a low full toss over square leg to ensure Nellai will meet Lyca Kovai Kings in the summit clash on Wednesday.

The chase though was set up by Ajitesh, who continued to impress with his attacking backfoot play and ensured the Nellai side kept up with the asking rate. The diminutive right-handed batter cut loose in the 15th over hitting Kishoor for consecutive sixes by charging down the wicket, the second of which got him to his third consecutive half-century of the tournament.

Earlier, Shivam Singh continued his fine form in the tournament slamming 76 (46b, 4x4, 6x6) to ensure Dragons ended up 185/5 after being asked to bat first. Shivam and the left-handed M. Boopathi Vaishnav Kumar (41, 27b, 4x4, 1x6) added 81 for the second wicket partnership. However, Ajitesh and Rithik had other plans as they produced an exhibition of high-quality T20 hitting to take the home side into the final.

SCORES
Dindigul Dragons 185/5 in 20 overs (Shivam Singh 76, M. Boopathi Vaishnav Kumar 41, Sonu Yadav 2/31) lost to Nellai Royal Kings 191/3 in 20 overs (K.B. Arun Karthick 26, G. Ajitesh 73 n.o., Nidhish Rajagopal 26 rtd, Rithik Easwaran 39 n.o.).

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
