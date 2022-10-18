New BCCI President Roger Binny to address injury concerns of players, pitches in India

Minutes after taking over as the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Roger Binny said that the office-bearers would sit down soon and discuss how to address the injury concern of the cricketers.

"As the BCCI president, I want to primarily focus on two things. First is the prevention of injuries to the players. Jasprit Bumrah got injured just before the World Cup, which affects the whole plan," Binny said. "Second, I want to focus on the pitches in the country... The wickets in India should be lively so when we go overseas, it helps our players. "

India suffered a major blow ahead of the T20 World Cup as Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out due to a back-injury. Even Deepak Chahar had a stiff back which ruled him out as well.

"We have to sit down and discuss what's going wrong. We have excellent trainers, physios and other experts. But we need to talk to them and figure out why so many players are getting injured," Binny said.

Binny, a member of the 1983 World Cup, took over as the president from another former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

"I wish Roger (Binny) all the best. The new group will take this forward. BCCI is in great hands. Indian cricket is strong so I wish them all the luck," Ganguly said about Binny.

The 67-year-old Binny has had an illustrious career. He played 27 Test matches and bagged 47 wickets between 1979 and 1987. While featuring in 72 ODIs between 1980 and 1987, Binny’s biggest hour of glory was the 1983 World Cup, where he claimed 18 wickets in eight outings.

After retiring from cricket, he coached the India U-19 team which went on to win the World Cup title in 2000. The team was led by Mohammad Kaif and also had the likes of Yuvraj Singh.

In his coaching career, he has also worked with the Bengal and Karnataka teams in Ranji Trophy From 2012, he was part of the national senior selection committee. But in 2015, he was removed due to conflict of interest. Back then, his son Stuart was part of the Indian team.

After having stints in cricket administration, Binny was elected as the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association in 2019.