Second ODI: New Zealand fined for slow over-rate

The International Cricket Council has fined the New Zealand cricket team for a slow over-rate during the second One-Day International against India at Eden Park, Auckland, on Saturday.

SECOND ODI REPORT

Players will have to part with 60 percent of their match fee as New Zealand was deemed to have bowled three overs less than the target during the allotted time, with time allowances taken into consideration. According to the ICC Code of Conduct, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Tom Latham was the captain, in the absence of Kane Williamson. He pleaded guilty to the offence.

The contest was won by New Zealand. It defeated India by 22 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.