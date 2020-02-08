Cricket Cricket Second ODI: New Zealand fined for slow over-rate New Zealand bowled three overs less than the target during the allotted time. Team Sportstar 08 February, 2020 19:57 IST Tom Latham (centre) stepped in as captain in the second ODI in the absence of Kane Williamson. - AP Team Sportstar 08 February, 2020 19:57 IST The International Cricket Council has fined the New Zealand cricket team for a slow over-rate during the second One-Day International against India at Eden Park, Auckland, on Saturday.SECOND ODI REPORTPlayers will have to part with 60 percent of their match fee as New Zealand was deemed to have bowled three overs less than the target during the allotted time, with time allowances taken into consideration. According to the ICC Code of Conduct, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.Tom Latham was the captain, in the absence of Kane Williamson. He pleaded guilty to the offence.The contest was won by New Zealand. It defeated India by 22 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.