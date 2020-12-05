Bowlers push New Zealand to brink of first Test victory vs Windies

New Zealand's bowlers twice ripped through the West Indies batting lineup on Saturday and pushed the host to the brink of a comprehensive first Test victory at the end of the third day at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Only some counter-attacking resistance from Jermaine Blackwood (80 not out) and Alzarri Joseph (59) took the tourist to 196 for six in its second innings and kept it from becoming the fifth team to be dismissed twice in one day.

The visitor was bowled out for 138 in the first innings after lunch, still 381 runs behind New Zealand's 519 for seven declared and Kane Williamson had no hesitation in imposing the follow-on.

Jason Holder's team then slumped to 89 for six in the second innings and with wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich unable to bat due to a finger injury, risked its heaviest Test defeat.

However, Blackwood, who also provided some resistance with Holder in the first innings, took every chance offered to him and combined with Joseph in an unbeaten 107-run partnership to frustrate the home attack.

The visitor still trails by 185 runs. West Indies had started the day at 49 without loss in its first innings in response to New Zealand's massive total and while John Campbell hit the first ball from Tim Southee to the boundary, things then rapidly went downhill.

It lost its first three wickets for just the addition of two runs, which set a pattern for its day, when it produced small partnerships only to lose wickets in bunches in the face of a disciplined and clinical bowling performance.

Sensing victory later, however, New Zealand's attack lost some of its discipline and Blackwood and Joseph, who brought up his first Test half century with a six off Trent Boult, capitalised.