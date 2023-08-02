MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pakistan awaits security delegation nod for sending World Cup team to India

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a committee to review and decide on Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup.

Published : Aug 02, 2023 19:29 IST , KARACHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Pakistan last travelled to India during the 2016 World T20 Cup.
Pakistan last travelled to India during the 2016 World T20 Cup. | Photo Credit: PCB
infoIcon

Pakistan last travelled to India during the 2016 World T20 Cup. | Photo Credit: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to get clearance for sending its national team for the 50-over World Cup, provided that a security delegation visits India first and gives its nod.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a committee to review and decide on Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup.

The committee is due to meet for the first time on Thursday under the chairmanship of foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto. Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the PCB Management Committee, will also attend the meeting.

“The committee is expected to recommend that a high-level security delegation be sent to India to visit all the venues, where the Pakistan team is scheduled to play its World Cup matches and review all the security and other arrangements,” a source close to the committee said.

Pakistan to send security delegation to India for inspecting World Cup venues

The 14-member committee includes various ministers and advisers, including the foreign minister, the interior minister, the law minister, the Inter-Provincial Coordination minister, the information and broadcasting minister, the adviser on Kashmir affairs, the adviser on establishment, the foreign secretary, PSPM, as well as representatives from secret agencies and other sensitive departments.

The source added that in principle, there was no objection to Pakistan playing in India, but the committee wanted assurance that the players, officials, fans and media would not face any problems.

Pakistan last travelled to India during the 2016 World T20 Cup.

The two countries have not engaged in bilateral cricket since 2012-13 and the last Test series was held in India in 2007.

Related stories

Related Topics

ODI World Cup /

2023 World Cup /

Zaka Ashraf

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan awaits security delegation nod for sending World Cup team to India
    PTI
  2. Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years
    Reuters
  3. Deodhar Trophy: Unbeaten South meets in-form East in final
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Former Paralympic medallist Manuela Schmermund joins Para Project Leap as coach
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. From Coal mine to Gold mine: Kieran Govers brings golden touch to Malaysia
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Pakistan awaits security delegation nod for sending World Cup team to India
    PTI
  2. Former Delhi wicket-keeper Punit Bisht announces retirement
    PTI
  3. WATCH | I never play for spot, always play for team’s success, says Shardul
    PTI
  4. Curtly Ambrose — ‘Sachin Tendulkar’s humility was his greatest asset’
    Nilesh D. Mehta
  5. Deodhar Trophy: Sai Sudharsan slams century, South Zone beats Central by seven wickets
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan awaits security delegation nod for sending World Cup team to India
    PTI
  2. Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years
    Reuters
  3. Deodhar Trophy: Unbeaten South meets in-form East in final
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Former Paralympic medallist Manuela Schmermund joins Para Project Leap as coach
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. From Coal mine to Gold mine: Kieran Govers brings golden touch to Malaysia
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment