MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ashes 2023: England, Australia docked points, fined for slow overrate

The ICC said in a release on its website that both England and Australia have been fined one World Test Championship point for every over short, along with match fees.

Published : Aug 02, 2023 17:13 IST , Dubai - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Pat Cummins of Australia and Ben Stokes of England pose with the Ashes Trophy following Day Five of the Ashes 5th Test Match between England and Australia at The Kia Oval.
Pat Cummins of Australia and Ben Stokes of England pose with the Ashes Trophy following Day Five of the Ashes 5th Test Match between England and Australia at The Kia Oval. | Photo Credit: RYAN PIERSE/ Getty Images
infoIcon

Pat Cummins of Australia and Ben Stokes of England pose with the Ashes Trophy following Day Five of the Ashes 5th Test Match between England and Australia at The Kia Oval. | Photo Credit: RYAN PIERSE/ Getty Images

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday said it docked points and fined both England and Australia for maintaining slow over-rate during the recently-concluded Ashes series.

The ICC said in a release on its website that both England and Australia, who played out a 2-2 draw with one Test of the five-match series being washed out in Manchester, have been fined one World Test Championship point for every over short, along with match fees.

“Under the revised regulations, they were fined five per cent of their match fee and one WTC point for every over short,” the ICC said.

WATCH - Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad signs off in style with series-levelling wicket in his final Test

In the WTC cycle 2023-25, 12 points are awarded for every Test win and four for a draw.

Australia, which retained the Ashes following a 2-2 draw, was docked 10 points for maintaining a slow over-rate during the fourth Test.

But host England lost big in the Ashes series as it lost as many as 19 points for falling behind in over-rate in four out of the five Tests.

The ICC said, “England fell two overs short in the first Test at Edgbaston, nine in the second Test at Lord’s, three in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, and five in the last and final Test at The Oval.”

Hence, England lost two points in the opening Test, nine in the second, three in the fourth and five in the fifth match, amounting to a total of 19 points.

The latest changes to the sanctions related to the over-rate were announced during the ICC annual conference in South Africa last month, and they were put into effect on an immediate basis.

Apart from being docked points, England and Australia were also fined for their errors.

“Australia was handed a 50 per cent fine of their match fee (five per cent for each over short with a maximum of 50 per cent) for 10 overs in Manchester (fourth Test),” the ICC said.

“England has been fined 10 per cent for the first Test, 45 per cent for the second, 15 per cent for the fourth, and 25 per cent for the fifth of its match fee for slow-over rate offences in the first two and the last two Tests respectively,” the ICC added.

Pakistan is currently placed at the top spot in the WTC points table following its 2-0 away win against Sri Lanka with 24 points, followed by India at second with 16 points.

Australia, the winners of the last WTC cycle, and England are at third and fourth, respectively.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ashes 2023 /

Ashes /

England /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023: England, Australia docked points, fined for slow overrate
    PTI
  2. Women’s World Cup 2023: Italians in tears after shock loss knocks them out
    AP
  3. Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy enter second round; Manjunath secures upset win in Australia Open
    PTI
  4. Asian Games 2022: India’s FIFA stars set sights on glory at seeding event in Seoul
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former China football coach Li Tie charged with corruption
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Ashes

  1. Ashes 2023: England, Australia docked points, fined for slow overrate
    PTI
  2. Cummins proud of Australia for retaining the Ashes
    Reuters
  3. Ashes 2023: Stokes says England ‘walked the walk’ to level series
    Reuters
  4. WATCH - Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad signs off in style with series-levelling wicket in his final Test
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ashes 5th Test: Stuart Broad enjoys fitting career finale by leading England to series-tying win
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023: England, Australia docked points, fined for slow overrate
    PTI
  2. Women’s World Cup 2023: Italians in tears after shock loss knocks them out
    AP
  3. Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy enter second round; Manjunath secures upset win in Australia Open
    PTI
  4. Asian Games 2022: India’s FIFA stars set sights on glory at seeding event in Seoul
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former China football coach Li Tie charged with corruption
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment