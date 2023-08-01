MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ashes beers are back on, says England coach McCullum

The Ashes series ended 2-2 after England won the final test at The Oval by 49 runs on Monday, so Australia retained the urn.

Published : Aug 01, 2023 17:22 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
“Yeah, we’ll have a beer,” McCullum said with a laugh when asked by reporters about his previous comments after the Jonny Bairstow dismissal.
“Yeah, we’ll have a beer,” McCullum said with a laugh when asked by reporters about his previous comments after the Jonny Bairstow dismissal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

“Yeah, we’ll have a beer,” McCullum said with a laugh when asked by reporters about his previous comments after the Jonny Bairstow dismissal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England coach Brendon McCullum said he was more than happy to share a beer with the Australia squad now that the Ashes series is over, having suggested after the second test that he wouldn’t do so following a controversial incident.

The series ended 2-2 after England won the final test at The Oval by 49 runs on Monday, so Australia retained the Ashes urn.

“Yeah, we’ll have a beer,” McCullum said with a laugh when asked by reporters about his previous comments.

In the second test at Lord’s, Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey dismissed Jonny Bairstow by underarming the ball at the stumps after Bairstow left his crease at the end of an over.

The stumping dismissal triggered loud booing from the Lord’s crowd and Australian players were verbally abused by MCC members in the pavilion.

ALSO READ
Cummins proud of Australia for retaining the Ashes

“I can’t imagine we’ll be having a beer with them any time soon,” McCullum told the BBC after the incident. “You’ve got to live with the decisions you make.”

He said on Monday, however, that his comments had been misinterpreted.

“If we look back to after that test match I don’t necessarily think what I said was construed in the right way,” he said.

“What I was saying was I’ve made mistakes in the past, and there’s times when you look back on some decisions with regret and I put my hand up to say that. I guess that’s what I was challenging. That’s the grey area around the spirit of cricket.”

He added that the incident would still be one the series will be remembered for.

ALSO READ
Ashes 2023: Stokes says England ‘walked the walk’ to level series

“Ashes series have all these twists and turns and moments which people talk about and are able to remember them by, and that was certainly one of those,” he said.

But he insisted it was not something that would sour his relations with the Australian camp, particularly their captain Pat Cummins.

“I’ve had the pleasure of being able to coach Pat over in the IPL (in India). He’s an absolute champion fella, and I consider him one of my mates,” McCullum said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Brendon McCullum /

Jonny Bairstow /

Alex Carey /

The Ashes /

The Ashes 2023 /

Ashes 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Football has 4-4-2... here’s cricket’s 6-8-6!
  2. Ashes beers are back on, says England coach McCullum
    Reuters
  3. WFI elections: Complete list of nominated candidates for President, other posts
    Team Sportstar
  4. One year on from the day that rocked FIFA
  5. 2016 IPL: Sunrisers’ abounding sunshine
READ MORE STORIES

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: A renewed hope for China

Anish Pathiyil
Creditable performance: Shubhankar Sharma finished tied-8th at The Open.

The Open Championship 2023 golf: Shubhankar Sharma’s stupendous show

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ashes beers are back on, says England coach McCullum
    Reuters
  2. Kane Williamson racing against time for ODI World Cup 2023
    Reuters
  3. West Indies squad for T20Is vs India: Hope and Thomas return; Rovman Powell to lead
    PTI
  4. If Stokes texts me again I’ll delete it, says Moeen Ali
    Reuters
  5. Prithvi Shaw set for English county debut with Northamptonshire
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Football has 4-4-2... here’s cricket’s 6-8-6!
  2. Ashes beers are back on, says England coach McCullum
    Reuters
  3. WFI elections: Complete list of nominated candidates for President, other posts
    Team Sportstar
  4. One year on from the day that rocked FIFA
  5. 2016 IPL: Sunrisers’ abounding sunshine
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment