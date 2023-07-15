MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ashes 2023: Carey ready to repeat Bairstow dismissal despite Ashes furrore

Alex Carey was drawn into a ‘Spirit of Cricket’ row after he stumped Jonny Bairstow, who had wandered out of his crease believing the ball was dead, during the second Test.

Published : Jul 15, 2023 19:59 IST , London - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - England v Australia - Lords, London, Britain - July 2, 2023 Australia's Alex Carey celebrates after running out England's Jonny Bairstow Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - England v Australia - Lords, London, Britain - July 2, 2023 Australia's Alex Carey celebrates after running out England's Jonny Bairstow Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs | Photo Credit: MATTHEW CHILDS
infoIcon

Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - England v Australia - Lords, London, Britain - July 2, 2023 Australia's Alex Carey celebrates after running out England's Jonny Bairstow Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs | Photo Credit: MATTHEW CHILDS

Australia’s Alex Carey insisted Saturday he would have no qualms over repeating his controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow, should an unwary England batsman offer the chance in the final two Ashes Tests.

Wicketkeeper Carey was drawn into a ‘Spirit of Cricket’ row after he stumped Bairstow, who had carelessly wandered out of his crease believing the ball was dead, during this month’s second Test at Lord’s.

Australia won that match by 43 runs despite Ben Stokes’s stunning 155.

But the England captain’ heroics were overshadowed by the fall-out from Bairstow’s unusual exit.

ALSO READ
Ashes 2023: Cameron Green ‘happy to bat anywhere’ in quest for return to Australia XI

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese traded verbal bouncers after Bairstow’s dismissal sparked a chorus of boos at normally sedate Lord’s. Three MCC members were suspended for abusing visiting players in the pavilion.

There was, however, widespread agreement that Carey, according to the Laws of Cricket, had effected a legitimate dismissal.

With the series still in the balance after England’s three-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley last week left Australia 2-1 ahead, the 31-year-old Carey was adamant he’d have no doubts about doing something similar in either of the remaining matches at Old Trafford or The Oval.

“If there was an opportunity to get a stumping, I definitely would,” he told reporters. “To see how much has played out since then it’s been a little bit surprising.

ALSO READ
Ashes 2023, 4th Test: England keeps faith in Bairstow

“There’s been some nasty stuff been said but it is the Ashes. There was nasty stuff said before that as well. I feel really well supported, I think the whole group does.

“From Australia, I still think we’ve got lots of fans and from England, I don’t think we’ve made any, but we probably didn’t lose any either.”

Pretending to hold the ball and other forms of ‘fake fielding’ that might deceive a batsman are outlawed.

But Carey’s reaction after Bairstow ducked a Cameron Green bouncer was instantaneous. The batsman was in his crease when Carey threw the ball but out of it by the time the ball knocked off the bails.

“We were switched on to the fact that it was a bouncer plan and it felt like Jonny was pretty switched on to getting out of the way, he wasn’t playing any shots,” explained Carey.

ALSO READ
IPL: Justin Langer appointed as head coach of Lucknow Super Giants

“When he ducked, his first movement was pretty much out of his crease, so instinctively I grabbed the ball, threw the stumps down and the rest is history, as they say.

“As soon as I got it, I threw it straight away. Once the bail has come off, it’s up to the third umpire to deem it out or not out, or the on-field umpires -- and it was given out.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Alex Carey /

The Ashes /

The Ashes 2023 /

Jonny Bairstow

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023: Carey ready to repeat Bairstow dismissal despite Ashes furrore
    AFP
  2. Wimbledon 2023 Women’s Final Live Score: Marketa Vondrousova beats Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Aquatics Championships 2023: Schedule, Indians in action, LIVE streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. MotoGP India 2023: All you need to know about MotoGP Bharat, live streaming info, ticket prices
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon: De Groot secures 11th straight Grand Slam title by winning the women’s wheelchair final
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Ashes

  1. Ashes 2023: Carey ready to repeat Bairstow dismissal despite Ashes furrore
    AFP
  2. Ashes 2023: Cameron Green ‘happy to bat anywhere’ in quest for return to Australia XI
    Reuters
  3. Mark Wood set to unleash more Ashes ‘thunderbolts’
    AFP
  4. Ashes 2023: Warner in spotlight as Cummins says all options on table
    Reuters
  5. Ashes, ENG vs AUS 3rd Test preview: Bairstow controversy casts shadow over Leeds face-off
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023: Carey ready to repeat Bairstow dismissal despite Ashes furrore
    AFP
  2. Wimbledon 2023 Women’s Final Live Score: Marketa Vondrousova beats Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Aquatics Championships 2023: Schedule, Indians in action, LIVE streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. MotoGP India 2023: All you need to know about MotoGP Bharat, live streaming info, ticket prices
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon: De Groot secures 11th straight Grand Slam title by winning the women’s wheelchair final
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment