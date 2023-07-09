MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ashes 2023, 3rd Test: Brook, Wood, Woakes drag England back into Ashes series

England defeated Australia by three wickets in the third Ashes Test at Headingley on Sunday.

Published : Jul 09, 2023 20:08 IST , LEEDS, England - 1 MIN READ

AP
England’s Harry Brook in action.
England’s Harry Brook in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

England’s Harry Brook in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters

England secured another memorable Ashes victory at Headingley after Harry Brook helped to set up a three-wicket win over Australia in the third test on Sunday to keep the five-match series alive.

Brook and Chris Woakes (32 not out) had shared a match-changing 59-run partnership for the seventh wicket on the fourth day before Brook was caught off Mitchell Starc to make it an increasingly tense finish. England was then at 230-7 with a target of 251.

Playing his 10th test match, Brook scored 75 off 93 balls with nine fours.

Woakes and Wood (16 not out) held on with Woakes hitting the winning boundary late in the afternoon session against Starc as England finished on 254-7.

Australia leads 2-1 with the fourth test at Old Trafford starting on July 19.

AS IT HAPPENED | ASHES 2023 ENGLAND VS AUSTRALIA THIRD TEST DAY 4 HIGHLIGHTS

By lunch, England had moved to 153-4 and within 98 runs of its target, four years on from a famous Ben Stokes-inspired victory at the same venue.

But the match swung Australia’s way early in the afternoon session when England captain Stokes was caught behind for only 13 and Jonny Bairstow (5) was bowled — both against Starc, who finished with 5-78.

The dramatic win was the latest twist in a superb Ashes series that deservedly stayed alive.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mitchell Starc /

Australia /

England /

Harry Brook /

Ashes /

Ashes 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023, 3rd Test: Brook, Wood, Woakes drag England back into Ashes series
    AP
  2. ‘I feel very fortunate’: PSG keeper Rico on his recovery from a coma
    Team Sportstar
  3. WI vs IND: Mukesh, Unadkat, Saini in three-way fight for fifth bowler’s slot
    PTI
  4. Ashes 2023 third Test, Day 4, ENG vs AUS Highlights: Brook, Woakes power England to three-wicket win vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI vs IND: Brian Lara expects West Indies’ players to come good against India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. WI vs IND: Brian Lara expects West Indies’ players to come good against India
    PTI
  2. WI vs IND: Mukesh, Unadkat, Saini in three-way fight for fifth bowler’s slot
    PTI
  3. Ashes 2023, 3rd Test: Brook, Wood, Woakes drag England back into Ashes series
    AP
  4. TNPL 2023: Nellai Royal Kings faces Dindigul Dragons for a spot in the final
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Sri Lanka beats Netherlands to win Cricket World Cup qualifier
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023, 3rd Test: Brook, Wood, Woakes drag England back into Ashes series
    AP
  2. ‘I feel very fortunate’: PSG keeper Rico on his recovery from a coma
    Team Sportstar
  3. WI vs IND: Mukesh, Unadkat, Saini in three-way fight for fifth bowler’s slot
    PTI
  4. Ashes 2023 third Test, Day 4, ENG vs AUS Highlights: Brook, Woakes power England to three-wicket win vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI vs IND: Brian Lara expects West Indies’ players to come good against India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment