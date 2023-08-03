MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Last Word: Fiefdoms abound in Indian sport
Premium

Even those who scream that politics and sports ought not to mix accept that politicians and sport mix all the time.

Published : Aug 03, 2023 09:57 IST - 3 MINS READ

Suresh Menon
Suresh Menon
Even those who scream that politics and sports ought not to mix accept that politicians and sport mix all the time.
Even those who scream that politics and sports ought not to mix accept that politicians and sport mix all the time.
infoIcon

Even those who scream that politics and sports ought not to mix accept that politicians and sport mix all the time.

National elections are crucial in India. The tentacles of the party in power, whether Congress or the BJP or alliances cobbled together, spread everywhere. And sport is no exception. Elections to sporting bodies in India are never free of political interference.

And it is not just the Board of Control for Cricket in India, which currently has the son of the Home Minister as secretary. As the richest and most influential cricket body in the world, it naturally attracts those who deal in riches and influence.

I remember elections to the Indian Olympic Association many years ago which witnessed fisticuffs and promises made to the losing party about being accommodated in future elections. The IOA pie is not very large, but it has some attractions: foreign trips, Olympic, Asian and Commonwealth Games junkets, and the power that officials enjoy over athletes.

In the days when India won just one Olympic medal in hockey, or none at all, the contingent of officials was often larger than the number of athletes. Speak to any hockey player of the 1970s, and he will tell you of being kicked out of his room at the Olympic Village to accommodate the oversized (in more senses than one) administrator delegation.

And quite shamelessly, these destroyers of Indian sport would insist on taking part in the Opening Ceremony too. There’s a famous photograph of the 1972 marchpast with Indian officials, out of step, uncoordinated and frankly disgusting, that featured in the media then.

It made no difference. Officials continued to replace athletes. It was bad enough athletes’ performances when compared to those of other nations gave them a complex, they had to kowtow to officials too. It is amazing how Indians won anything at international meets those days despite aggressive attempts to give them an inferiority complex.

As soon as Indian politicians heard of a sport where India had no governing body or indeed background they quickly formed an association, held ‘elections’ and started going abroad at the tax-payer’s expense. Sepak Takraw, for example, came as a revelation.

Sportsmen and sportswomen might complain about the all-consuming focus on cricket to the exclusion of other sports, but officials were always happy at this state of affairs. It meant that they could conduct their shenanigans under the radar, with no questions asked. Some remained in power for three or four decades, handing over the reins to their sons or daughters like royalty. Things have improved in recent years, but not by much. The Wrestling Federation of India elections will take place without Brij Bhushan who is facing sexual harassment charges, or his son. And just when you begin to think that the reign might be finally over, his son-in-law’s presence in the list as a voter suggests otherwise. It has ever been so. Fiefdoms abound in Indian sport just as they do in Indian politics. All relatives are entitled to entitlement.

Even those who scream that politics and sports ought not to mix accept that politicians and sport mix all the time.

More stories from this issue

Related stories

Related Topics

BCCI /

Indian Olympic Association /

Commonwealth Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. Last Word: Fiefdoms abound in Indian sport
    Suresh Menon
  3. Chennai’s enduring love story with hockey awaits new chapter
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Tottenham midfielder Bryan Gil undergoes groin surgery
    Reuters
  5. Cheteshwar Pujara says why ‘scoring big’ had to develop into a habit in latest episode of Wednesdays with WV
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Magazine

  1. Last Word: Fiefdoms abound in Indian sport
    Suresh Menon
  2. Chennai’s enduring love story with hockey awaits new chapter
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks
    Ayon Sengupta
  4. Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: A renewed hope for China
    Anish Pathiyil
  5. Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: It’s time for Malaysia to earn its stripes
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. Last Word: Fiefdoms abound in Indian sport
    Suresh Menon
  3. Chennai’s enduring love story with hockey awaits new chapter
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Tottenham midfielder Bryan Gil undergoes groin surgery
    Reuters
  5. Cheteshwar Pujara says why ‘scoring big’ had to develop into a habit in latest episode of Wednesdays with WV
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment