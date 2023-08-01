Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: How Chennai is getting ready for return of international hockey

The abiding memory of international hockey for fans in Chennai is of India captain Prabhjot Singh waving the Tri-colour flag under the night skies at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium. Prabhjot had starred in India’s dismantling of South Korea in a 7-2 win to clinch the Asia Cup title in 2007. After a long gap of 16 years a new generation of supporters now have a chance to witness high-quality hockey with the commencement of the Asian Champions Trophy in August.

With five of the top Asian sides coming to the city, the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium and its complex have undergone refurbishment to keep up with the international standards of the game. The turf has been relaid for the first time since 2015 with FIH-approved Poligras Paris GT, a zero-carbon hockey astroturf, similar to the one that will be used at the Paris Olympics next year.

The all-new astroturf at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

A tribute: The new Kalaignar Centenary Pavilion at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

New look: The revamped players dressing room at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu has also adhered to the recommendation of FIH to create a practice pitch within the campus. The other aspects of the stadium that underwent significant ‘civil and electrical’ facelifts in the lead-up were the dressing rooms, the stands, the VIP enclosure and the media center. The redevelopment cost came up to a tune of over Rs. 9 crore and was completed under three months.“The challenge was the time-frame. Normally, any stadium renovation of this magnitude would need six months and we completed in less than half the time. That’s a challenge we felt we succeeded in,” said Meghanatha Reddy, Member Secretary, SDAT.

The main stand has been renamed in the honour of the former Chief Minister of State, M. Karunanidhi, as the ‘Kalaignar Centenary Pavillion’.

Speaking about the importance of the event for the hockey fans of the State, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, said, “We are excited to bring international hockey back to Chennai after a long gap of 16 years through the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai, 2023. Chennai has a history of hosting prestigious hockey tournaments in the past and we hope that with the Asian Champions Trophy, we will continue the rich legacy. We recall with pride the Asian Cup held in 2007 in Chennai under the guidance of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi, the then Chief Minister. To hold this mega event in the centenary year celebrations of Kalaignar is a tribute to the visionary leadership provided by Kalaignar M Karunanidhi. This is also the reason we named the main Pavilion as Kalaignar Centenary Pavilion.”

Gearing up for the mega event: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru M.K. Stalin unveiling the Hockey Players Statue at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, ahead of the Asian Championship Trophy. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

No stone unturned: Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inspecting the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium ahead of the Asian Championship Trophy. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Udhayanidhi hopes the tournament will catalyst a hockey revival in the State. “Under the inspiring leadership of our Honourble Chief Minister, Thiru. M. K. Stalin, SDAT and other stakeholders have worked tirelessly over the past few months to renovate the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in an unprecedented record time for what is a big tournament of international reputation,” he said. “We hope and wish for the fans to watch high-quality action in the coming weeks and celebrate the spirit of Hockey. Chennai and Tamil Nadu have a rich tradition of hockey and we hope this tournament will kickstart a revival of the sport in the State.”

The State Government has looked to stoke interest in the tournament by parading the trophy across 30 different cities in the state, including a pit stop at the picturesque beach of Kanyakumari with the backdrop of the Indian Ocean, before arriving at Chennai on July 31.

As the supporters enter the complex, they will be greeted by the official mascot ‘Bomman’, an elephant inspired from the Oscar-winning documentary — The Elephant Whisperers.