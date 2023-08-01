MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: Pakistan looking for lost glory
Premium

On a redemption trail, Pakistan faces a litmus test in the Asian Champions Trophy.

Published : Aug 01, 2023 10:08 IST - 2 MINS READ

Abhishek Saini
Abhishek Saini
Young and hungry: .As many as nine players from this junior side find a place in the 18-member team for the Asian Champions Trophy, with Adbul Hannan Shahid (front) being the player to watch out for. 
Young and hungry: .As many as nine players from this junior side find a place in the 18-member team for the Asian Champions Trophy, with Adbul Hannan Shahid (front) being the player to watch out for.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Young and hungry: .As many as nine players from this junior side find a place in the 18-member team for the Asian Champions Trophy, with Adbul Hannan Shahid (front) being the player to watch out for.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Once a heavyweight in the sport — eight Olympic medals and five World Cup titles — Pakistan’s fall from grace has been glaring and of catastrophic proportions.

It was absent from the Olympics in 2016 and 2020, and the World Cup in 2023.

There’s still light at the end of the tunnel. The side can bring this unceremonious streak to a halt by clinching gold at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou. The winner of the event seals a berth for the Paris Olympics. In Chennai, with the Asian Champions Trophy, Pakistan will set off on this quest.

ALSO READ
Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

With all six teams also competing at the Asian Games, the tournament is the perfect precursor to the showpiece event in China.

Pakistan will find out if it can survive the deep waters against higher-ranked India, Korea, and Malaysia.

But the team’s run-up to the six-team tournament has been marred by lacklustre performances and administrative disorder. Pooled against Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the Green Shirts secured just one win, and had to contend with a seventh-place finish.

Asian Champions Trophy record:
Titles: 3
Matches: 38
Won: 21
Drawn: 7
Lost: 10
Goals: 114

The side plunged further when it finished seventh in the eight-team FIH Nations Cup in South Africa in December 2022, winning just one out of its five games. Days later, the team’s head coach, Siegfried Aikman, resigned over salary arrears. Hope lingers on, though, that the worst might be behind Pakistan hockey. The turnaround, still fresh, has been set in motion by the junior team that won silver at the Asia Cup in June.

As many as nine players from this junior side find a place in the 18-member team for the Asian Champions Trophy, with Adbul Hannan Shahid being the player to watch out for. Other fresh faces have been inducted into the team, leaving only eight names from the Commonwealth Games contingent.

ALSO READ
Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Muhammed Umer Bhutta, the only player with more than 150 international caps, will herald this young crop of players, and hope to tick the right boxes before they take off for China.

On paper, Pakistan is far from being a contender. Titles, however, are seldom won on paper. Pakistan may have slipped to the second rung in global tournaments, but it has stamped its authority at the Asian level. It has won the Asian Champions Trophy thrice, been runner-up twice, and made it to the top four in every edition.

The reputation and pride at stake will come in handy in drawing out the last ounce of effort from the youngsters. Despite being a team in the nascent stages of a transition, take this fallen giant as a pushover at your peril.

Related stories

Related Topics

Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sindhu: I am very focused and hope for the best
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score, Round 5: East crosses 300; Parag, Kushagra hit fifties; North Zone win by 9 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: Pakistan looking for lost glory
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Phelps — the greatest Olympian of all time
  5. Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: A renewed hope for China

Anish Pathiyil
Creditable performance: Shubhankar Sharma finished tied-8th at The Open.

The Open Championship 2023 golf: Shubhankar Sharma’s stupendous show

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: Japan on redemption road
    Anish Pathiyil
  2. Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: How Chennai is getting ready for return of international hockey
    Aashin Prasad
  3. Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: Pakistan looking for lost glory
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Want to move closer to the ‘new Indian way’: Fulton ahead of Asian Champions Trophy 2023
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sindhu: I am very focused and hope for the best
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score, Round 5: East crosses 300; Parag, Kushagra hit fifties; North Zone win by 9 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: Pakistan looking for lost glory
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Phelps — the greatest Olympian of all time
  5. Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment