Chennai’s enduring love story with hockey awaits new chapter

In the 1940s and 1950s, when hockey’s popularity in India was at its apogee, Madras, now Chennai, saw the sport thrive in colleges.

Writing for The Hindu in 1993, ECP Prabhakar, a civil servant who played cricket (Ranji Trophy) and hockey for Madras State, said: “The attractions [in the 1940s and 1950s] for the sports-loving public of Madras were the annual hockey tournaments conducted by Madras United Club and Madras Cricket Club. The grounds were well watered and rolled, with MCC grass presenting a billiards table surface that was a real pleasure to play on.”

The tradition of impeccable ground maintenance and a loyal fan following continued into the 70s and 80s. Cricket started to gain prominence after India won the Prudential World Cup in 1983. Despite its numerous problems on and off the field, hockey kept its core audience largely intact, who came in droves for the finals of the domestic and international tournaments.

Indian hockey team members pose for a group photograph at a coaching camp in Madras for the International hockey tournament for the Rene Frank Gold Cup, starting on December 29, 1975. Coach Peter is seen in the middle. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU PHOTO LIBARY

By all accounts, the first-ever official tournament in Madras was the René Frank Gold Cup at the then-Nehru Stadium in 1975, held to commemorate the golden jubilee of the Indian Hockey Federation. René Frank was the secretary of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) (1950–56) and president of the FIH (1966–83).

It was only fitting that an International match happen in the Southern part of India, known for its passionate advocates of the game. The Madras State Association staged two Test matches in 1962. The Habibullah Stadium in Wellington was the venue of the first-ever International Test fixture held within the Madras State—the one between India and Belgium in January and the other between India and Malay in February.

In December of 1961, New Zealand played an exhibition match against Madras State ahead of the first-ever International tournament in India (Ahmedabad).

Around 10 countries took part in the tournament, which saw India beat Belgium 2-0 in the final. Ajitpal Singh, who led the team in the summit clash that had a sellout crowd of 20,000, received the winner’s Trophy from M. Karunanidhi, the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

At the prize distribution ceremony, Ajitpal said, “It is true that we didn’t have much opposition in this tournament. But I am glad that our boys gave an exhibition that must have pleased the connoisseurs of both the old and present generations.

Epic victory: India’s Dhanraj Pillay (extreme left) tries to wriggle past Pakistan’s Naveed Alam and goalkeeper Mansoor Ahmad during the men’s hockey final between India and Pakistan at the 1995 SAF Games in Madras. India won the gold medal beating Pakistan in the final 5-2. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU PHOTO LIBARY

“That we continue to be on top after our [1975] World Cup victory augurs well for our efforts to regain the Olympic gold medal at Montreal. I do not doubt that against stronger teams, our boys would have proved equally good. Of course, we cannot be complacent. After a brief victory celebration, we must set our sights on the Olympics.”

After nearly two decades, hockey returned to Chennai with the South Asian Federation Games in 1995. Hockey was conducted on the artificial turf of Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Egmore in 1995. India dished out a delectable and entertaining display to beat Pakistan 5-2 in the final in front of a full-capacity crowd. Pargat Singh received the winner’s Trophy from the then-TN Chief Minister, J. Jayalalithaa.

In 1996, the Chief Minister’s Cup, a four-nation tournament, was held in Chennai. India, South Africa, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh took part, with the host thrashing South Africa 3-0 in the final, riding on goals from Dhanraj Pillai and Edward Aranha (2).

The CM’s Trophy triumph was a fine preparation for India ahead of the 1996 Champions Trophy, an elite tournament for the top six nations. But it turned out to be a false dawn for Pargat Singh’s team. The Netherlands won the crown after 14 years, beating Pakistan 3-2 in the final. India, fighting for the bronze medal, was left battered and bruised by Germany, 5-0. Add to that Dhanraj’s fracas with a section of the crowd, which gave the sport and India bad publicity.

The Champions Trophy returned to Chennai in 2005 at the same venue, the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, which sported a Polyton turf this time. India finished last among the six teams, losing to Pakistan 4-3 in the play-off contest. Skipper Gajan Ajit Singh and head coach Rajinder Singh Jr. received their fair share of the blame for the inept display. Meanwhile, Australia won the tournament, defeating The Netherlands 3-1 in the final.

But the next tournament in Chennai, the Asia Cup in 2007, was etched in the annals of Indian hockey history, with the team recording its best-ever performance in a tournament held in the city. India remained unbeaten in the tournament and was ruthless in the final, drubbing South Korea 7-2, with fans turning up in huge numbers. Forwards Prabhjot Singh, Shivendra Singh, Rajpal Singh, and India’s goalkeeper Baljeet Singh gave those present at the Stadium memories they will cherish for the rest of their lives. The splendid win came as a soothing balm to a side that had to endure a lowly sixth-place finish at the 2006 Asian Games in Doha.

All smiles: The jubilant Indian hockey team poses with the trophy after beating Korea 7-2 in the men’s final of the 2007 Asia Cup hockey championship at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

The seventh edition of the Asian Champions Trophy is set to be held at the brand new Poligras turf of Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium from August 3 to 12. Barring the two Champions Trophy tournaments in 1996 and 2005, where India fared badly, it has won the rest of the tournaments in Chennai; this does not take into account the Test matches India has played in the port city.

If not for all matches, at least the contests involving India and Pakistan will see a full-capacity crowd. The Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu are busy giving last-minute touches to the venue.

With the Asian Games in Hangzhou next, the onus is on India to walk the talk.