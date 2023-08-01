Asian Champions Trophy hockey: Coaches raise concern over tourney timing before Asian Games 2022

Just a couple of days ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy, both Malaysia and South Korea’s head coaches expressed their displeasure over the timing of the tournament with the all-important Asian Games around the corner.

Chennai is getting ready to host a major international tournament after 16 years with six of the top Asian teams competing here.

With seven matches in 10 days, the coaches raised concerns with the Asiad, an Olympic qualifying event, starting September 22.

“Our program has been interrupted,” Malaysia’s head coach Arul Anthoni Selvaraj said during a press conference on Tuesday.

“We as coaches need 18-24 months to plan and the Asian Games was supposed to be in 2022 but then it got postponed. To organise a tournament five weeks before a major event, an Olympic qualifying event, I am curious to know what’s the reason behind it. I am sure some of us know why.”

Selvaraj added, “We were supposed to travel to Belgium and have friendly matches against Belgium, Holland, France and Spain. Everything was in place. It’s difficult to get those matches again. This tournament has come smack in the middle.

“In the future, I hope Asian Hockey looks into this seriously to help the Asian Teams because we are lacking behind to Europe. They are achieving better results because they plan well. So we need to change our mindset and plan well so it helps Asian teams.”

South Korean head coach Sin Seok-gyo echoed similar sentiments. “I don’t like this tournament because next month we have an important tournament in the Asian Games,” he said.

He, too, wasn’t happy with Korea’s round-robin matches being scheduled for the early 4 pm tip-offs with the World Cup quarterfinalist and Japan having the most number of early tip-offs.

“Our first, second and third matches are 4 pm matches. I don’t like that. Only India is playing all their matches at 8.30 pm with cooler conditions. I don’t understand that. Is it because India is the host? Mixed timings for everyone would have been better,” said Seok-gyo.

India head coach Craig Fulton, however, felt his team needs the matches under its belt ahead of the Asian Games. The Champions Trophy will be Fulton’s first outing with the team on home soil.

“It’s a challenge of very few games. It’s similar [situation] to the Europeans before the Olympics. We need the games and it’s even better that it’s in India. There are positives and negatives. I understand the clash and timing but we need the games. We are looking forward to it,” said Fulton.

The Indian team reached Chennai in the early hours of Tuesday after the Spain Invitational tournament where it played four matches in the space of six days.

Fulton added, “The main focus is on us. We have a slightly different group with two new players joining.

“We have the rest of the guys that came from Spain who would be training alongside the team that plays in the tournament. So, we are using this as still a training and preparation phase for the Asian Games.”

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh felt the quick turnaround between tournaments will be a challenge.

“Back-to-back tournaments, we usually get some time of one or two weeks but suddenly there’s only a gap of four days. It will be difficult and it’s also a new turf so players may take time to adjust. It will be difficult but it will be the same for all teams,” said Harmanpreet.