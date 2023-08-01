Want to move closer to the ‘new Indian way’: Fulton ahead of Asian Champions Trophy 2023

The Indian men’s hockey team head coach Craig Fulton wants to move closer to the ‘new Indian way’ when his team takes the field at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai.

What is the new Indian way?

“It is to keep the strength of the team as it is - in its DNA. And also, to improve off the ball. In many ways. Not just one-on-one but the collective philosophy around how to be better organised,” said Fulton as the side arrived in the city during the early hours of Tuesday.

The 2020 Olympics bronze-medallist landed at the shores of Chennai just three days after a four-nation invitational tournament in Barcelona, Spain. Of its four games, India lost one game to Spain, won once against the Netherlands, and drew two games - one each against England and the Netherlands.

Despite not making the final, Fulton felt the team ticked the right boxes.

“I thought we played really well. We played a good game against Spain; we just could not score. Then we had a good game against Holland (Netherlands). Then another (two) tough games against England and Holland. There’s (been) no easy games in these last 10 days, but the guys did well. We took some steps forward (in terms of) tactically what we’re trying to do,” said Fulton.

The Asian Champions Trophy will be Fulton’s first test on home turf. The South African had not joined the team for the FIH Pro League matches in Bhubaneswar in March, and all his games in charge since have been on foreign soil.

While he accepts the pressure of expectations, he knows how to dribble out of it.

“I think everyone is a really passionate fan. Everyone wants the team to do well, (and) have that national pride. We are trying to do that. There are a lot of expectations on the team. We need a little bit of patience there, but at the same time, we have a good opportunity to play well this week.”

In one of his first interviews after taking the job, Fulton had asked for time for the team to fully adapt to his tactics. Nearly five months in, the South African feels his side is on the home stretch. And just weeks before the big-ticket Asian Games, Fulton hopes to iron out the chinks and get his established squad.

“I think this is the last block now. We’ve started to play the way we would like. Yet, at the same time, it is still a squad of 24, and not the set 16,” said Fulton.

India opens its campaign against China on August 3.