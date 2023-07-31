Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: Jang Jon Hyun the key for South Korea

Argentina’s Martin Ferreiro struck a ‘goal’ at the shoot-out in the FIH World Cup hockey quarterfinal match against South Korea at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar in June this year. But it was disallowed as the time had elapsed (past the eight-second deadline). Which meant that Korea had won the match 3-2 in tiebreaker after the teams had been deadlocked 5-5 in regulation time.

That sparked wild celebrations in the Korean camp as its goalkeeper Kim Jaehyeon quickly removed his helmet and signalled to his players to join in the celebration.

It was remarkable progress by Korea as it was the lowest ranked side and the only Asian country in the competition to enter the last eight stage after India, Malaysia and Japan bowed out. Korea, however, lost to The Netherlands in the quarters.

The main player behind the win over the 2016 Olympic champion that day was not Kim, the goalkeeper, but the 39-year-old drag flick veteran Jang Jong Hyun.

Against Argentina, Jang, who has played three Olympics (‘2004, ‘08 & ‘12), scored two goals and assisted in another to script a memorable victory for a team still struggling to regain its place in world hockey.

Asian Champions Trophy record: Titles: 1 Matches: 25 Won: 10 Drawn: 3 Lost: 12 Goals: 60

Jang’s first goal against Argentina showed his power and accuracy in ample measure. The first hit taken by Lee Jung Jun was deftly trapped and set by Kim Kyubeom to Jang, who pushed it firmly down the ground past the outstretched right leg of the Argentina goalkeeper. Jang second goal, too, was equally good and effective. This time, Lee Nam Yong drive from the sideline was stopped by Kyubeom and Jang’s fierce hit got a slight deflection from a defender and found its way home. The assist by Jang took the cake. Jang who was going for his drag flick passed it back to Yong who pushed it home. The Argentinians were taken by the Korean’s execution and Jang’s intelligence.

In the previous edition of the Asian Champions Trophy in 2021 in Dhaka, Jang scored 10 goals for his team and was the highest goal scorer in the tournament. In fact, he was the key player in his team’s victory over Japan in the final through shoot-outs.

No doubt, Jang, with 314 International appearances and 109 goals, will be the heartthrob of the knowledgeable fans in Chennai when the seventh edition of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament kicks off on August 3.

Korea and Jang’s fans will love to see him be at his best and ensure the defending champion (2021) claim a sweet double.

After the Chennai event, Jang will try to fulfil another ambition of being on the podium in the Huangzhou Asian Games.

The Games in September this year might in all probability be Jang’s swansong, and he will want to go out on a high. Of the 13 times South Korea has participated in the Games, it has won the gold medal four times and was in the podium thrice. Jang was part of the team which won gold and bronze in the 2006 & ‘14 Games.

He will not mind it for the third time.