Cricket Cricket Ollie Pope ruled out for 4 months with dislocated shoulder The England & Wales Cricket Board said he will undergo surgery in the next couple of weeks before starting his rehabilitation. Reuters 28 August, 2020 22:41 IST Ollie Pope got injured during the third Test against Pakistan. - Getty Images Reuters 28 August, 2020 22:41 IST England batsman Ollie Pope has been ruled out of action for up to four months with a dislocated left shoulder, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday.Pope, 22, sustained the injury this week during the third Test against Pakistan in Southampton when he slid to save a boundary. He left the field immediately.He missed three months of cricket last summer after dislocating the same shoulder playing for Surrey.READ | Australia's first T20 practice match in England washed out The ECB said Pope will undergo surgery in the next couple of weeks before starting his rehabilitation with the Surrey and England medical teams.“It is hoped that Pope will return in time for England's winter tours of Sri Lanka and India starting in the early part of 2021,” it said in a statement. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos