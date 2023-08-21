MagazineBuy Print

Eyes on bigger prizes as Pakistan and Afghanistan begin ODI series

The first bilateral ODI series between the two teams will be followed by the six-nation Asia Cup, in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, beginning on August 30 and the World Cup in India from October 5.

Published : Aug 21, 2023 15:49 IST , Hambantota, Sri Lanka - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Babar Azam and Hashmatullah Shahidi will look to put the finishing touches to their teams’ preparations for the Asia Cup and the World Cup during a three-match ODI series.
FILE PHOTO: Babar Azam and Hashmatullah Shahidi will look to put the finishing touches to their teams' preparations for the Asia Cup and the World Cup during a three-match ODI series. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Babar Azam and Hashmatullah Shahidi will look to put the finishing touches to their teams’ preparations for the Asia Cup and the World Cup during a three-match ODI series. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Pakistan faces Afghanistan in a three-match One-Day International series in Sri Lanka starting on Tuesday, with skipper Babar Azam seeing it as good preparation for the Asia Cup and World Cup.

The first bilateral ODI series between the two teams will be followed by the six-nation Asia Cup, in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, beginning on August 30 and the World Cup in India from October 5.

It is a home series for Afghanistan, which cannot stage international cricket in its own country because of security fears.

“These three matches are a good opportunity for us to test our players in the match situation,” Azam told AFP.

Azam is the top-ranked ODI batter and leads a strong side that also boasts openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq - ranked three and four, respectively.

They are backed up by a potent pace attack of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Afghanistan has world-class spinner Rashid Khan fit again after he withdrew from The Hundred competition in England

“Afghanistan have developed into a good side,” said Azam of a team which beat Bangladesh 2-1 in an ODI series last month.

“We are not going to take these matches lightly,” said Azam, despite Pakistan having won all four ODIs against Afghanistan since the countries first met in 2012.

“We have good players who can deal with spin bowling so it is going to be an exciting series.”

Afghanistan is captained by batter Hashmatullah Shahidi and has new faces in fast bowlers Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Wafadar Momand.

Tuesday’s match is being played in Hambantota, with the remaining two in Colombo on Thursday and Saturday.

THE SQUADS
PAKISTAN
Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim.
AFGHANISTAN
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Wafadar Momand.

Related Topics

Pakistan /

Babar Azam /

Asia Cup /

Afghanistan /

Fakhar Zaman /

Shaheen Afridi /

Rashid Khan /

Hashmatullah Shahidi /

Asia Cup 2023 /

2023 ODI World Cup

