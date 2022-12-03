Cricket

PAK vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live Score Updates, Scorecard: Shafique, Iman-ul-Haq hit centuries; Pakistan marches ahead

PAK vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Get the Live cricket score, updates, commentary from the Pakistan vs England 1st Test match in Rawalpindi.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 03 December, 2022 11:03 IST
Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique (R) and Imam-ul-Haq touch bats as England captain Ben Stokes looks on during the second day of the first Test in Rawalpindi.  

Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique (R) and Imam-ul-Haq touch bats as England captain Ben Stokes looks on during the second day of the first Test in Rawalpindi.   | Photo Credit: AFP

England and Pakistan square off in the first Test of a three-match series on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. 

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Zahid Mahmood

Live Streaming Info

Which TV channels will broadcast ENG vs PAK 1st Test Live in India?

The England vs Pakistan 1st Test will be aired LIVE on the  Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the online live stream of ENG vs PAK 1st Test in India?

The England vs Pakistan 1st Test will be streamed LIVE on the  SonyLiv app in India.

