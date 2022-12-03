England and Pakistan square off in the first Test of a three-match series on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Zahid Mahmood

Live Streaming Info

Which TV channels will broadcast ENG vs PAK 1st Test Live in India?

The England vs Pakistan 1st Test will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the online live stream of ENG vs PAK 1st Test in India?

The England vs Pakistan 1st Test will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv app in India.