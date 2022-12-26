Cricket

PAK vs NZ: For first time in 145 years of men’s Test cricket, first two wickets to fall are stumped dismissals

Kiwi wicketkeeper Tom Blundell stumped Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique off Ajaz Patel and Shan Masood off Michael Bracewell in the fourth and seventh over, respectively, to register the unique feat.

26 December, 2022 16:06 IST
New Zealand’s Tom Blundell reacts after stumping out Pakistan’s Shan Masood.

New Zealand’s Tom Blundell reacts after stumping out Pakistan’s Shan Masood. | Photo Credit: AP

Kiwi wicketkeeper Tom Blundell stumped Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique off Ajaz Patel and Shan Masood off Michael Bracewell in the fourth and seventh over, respectively, to register the unique feat.

For the first time in 145 years of men’s Test cricket, the first two dismissals of a Test match were stumpings during the first day of the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday.

Kiwi wicketkeeper Tom Blundell stumped Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique off Ajaz Patel and Shan Masood off Michael Bracewell in the fourth and seventh over, respectively, to register the unique feat. Pakistan lost its first two wickets for 19 after electing to bat before Bracewell struck again to remove Imam-ul-Haq and leave the host reeling at 48 for three.

While this was a first in men’s cricket, the women’s game has already seen the first two dismissals of a Test match being stumpings, during a 1976 match between Australia Women and West Indies Women in Jamaica. After electing to bat, West Indies lost Jasmine Sammy, Gloria Gill and Louise Browne to the Australian duo of wicketkeeper Margaret Jennings and spinner Marie Cornish.

New Zealand is playing a Test in Pakistan for the first time since May 2002. New Zealand’s tour to the country comes after Australia and England visited Pakistan earlier in the year.

Following its 0-1 defeat to Australia and 0-3 loss to England at home in Tests, Pakistan brought back wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed, in place of Mohammad Rizwan. Ahmed is playing his first Test since January 2019 and also his first in Pakistan in what is his 50th overall Test appearance.

