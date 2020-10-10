Pakistan batsman Haider uncomfortable with Rohit comparisons

Pakistan’s young batsman Haider Ali says while he admires India’s Rohit Sharma and wants to play like him but comparisons with the Indian great makes him uncomfortable.

Haider, who made his T20 debut for Pakistan recently on the England tour and scored a blazing half-century, said Rohit is a very accomplished player and there was no comparison with him.

Haider insisted he had a long way to go to be recognised as a top batsman.

“He is a top batsman and I feel uncomfortable when anyone compares us. There is no comparison. He has already achieved so much,” said Haider.

The youngster said he had learnt a lot just by watching videos of other great batsmen and conceded he loved watching Rohit’s innings and taking tips from them.

The youngster said that he would love to be part of Pakistan’s team in all three formats and not just be confined to one format.

“I can perform in all three formats as I enjoy playing in them. I had a good first class season and our coach, Muhammad Wasim had given me good guidance at the Northerns side,” he said.

Haider, 20, said playing domestic cricket was important for any young player and if a head coach gives confidence to his player at this level it makes a big difference to the development of that player.