Ramiz Raja set to become PCB chairman

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja is set to become the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after Ehsan Mani's three year tenure ended this month.

A former CEO of the Board, Ramiz got a go-ahead for the change of guard at the PCB after meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ramiz's appointment will take a bit of a process. His name first will be forwarded to the Board of Governors of the PCB, being one of the two nominees. Following this, there could be an election if another BoG member wants to contest, but normally, a PM's nominee is unlikely to meet any resistance.