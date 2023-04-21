Cricket

Ramiz Raja criticises Mickey Arthur’s appointment as Pakistan team director

In his first reaction to Arthur’s comeback to the national team, Ramiz questioned the former head coach’s loyalty to Pakistan cricket.

PTI
Karachi 21 April, 2023 16:43 IST
Karachi 21 April, 2023 16:43 IST
Head of Pakistan Cricket Board’s Managing Committee Najam Sethi, right, speaks as newly appointed Pakistan cricket team’s director Mickey Arthur looks on during a press conference.

Head of Pakistan Cricket Board’s Managing Committee Najam Sethi, right, speaks as newly appointed Pakistan cricket team’s director Mickey Arthur looks on during a press conference. | Photo Credit: Anjum Naveed/AP

In his first reaction to Arthur’s comeback to the national team, Ramiz questioned the former head coach’s loyalty to Pakistan cricket.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) former chairman Ramiz Raja has described the appointment of Mickey Arthur to the post of national team director as “a clown in a village circus”.

In his first reaction to Arthur’s comeback to the national team, Ramiz questioned the former head coach’s loyalty to Pakistan cricket.

“A first-of-its-kind coach/director of cricket picked to run Pakistan cricket remotely, whose loyalty is first with his county job than Pakistan cricket. This is as crazy as a clown in a village circus,” Ramiz said.

Also Read
Pakistan capable of winning world cups, becoming number one in all formats: Mickey Arthur

He also lashed out at the PCB chairman Najam Sethi and his cricket management committee.

“A PCB chairman who doesn’t understand cricket, probably was not even good enough to make it to the XI in a club game, heads a cabal of political, petty minded club runners for a management committee to run Pakistan cricket affairs, who are on a Rs 12 lakh a month salary,” Ramiz said.

A senior official of the board, however, dismissed Ramiz’s claim of the cricket management committee members getting handsome monthly salaries.

“It is totally incorrect and as per service rules, management committee members get a meeting allowance and daily allowance and PCB provides accommodation for outstation members.” Ramiz, who was replaced as PCB chairman by Sethi by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif last December, has been quiet for a while, after initially lashing out at the changes in the board.

Sethi has said that since Ramiz is taking a monthly pension from the PCB he can’t, under the board’s code of conduct, criticize its policies or officials.

A reliable source said that the cricket management committee which was initially appointed for four months has been given an extension by the patron in chief until the new governing body is formed under the old constitution of 2014.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Warner hits 41-ball 57 as Delhi Capitals win by four wickets; DC vs KKR match highlights

WATCH: RCB vs PBKS match highlights and analysis

WATCH: Top 10 players to score most hundreds in IPL history

Slide shows

SRH vs MI: Arjun Tendulkar picks maiden IPL wicket as Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us