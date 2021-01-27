Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2, live score: Azhar, Fawad steady the ship for Pakistan

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of second day's play of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa, being held at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Click on the link above to access the detailed scorecard, including ball-by-ball commentary, from the Test match.

On a wicket-laden first day, South Africa, batting first, was bowled out for 220 before Pakistan suffered a top-order batting collapse. At stumps, the home team was struggling on 33 for 4.

TEAMS

Pakistan: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Shaheen Afridi, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali.

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Temba Bavuma, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.