Cricket Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2, live score: Azhar, Fawad steady the ship for Pakistan Catch live updates from the second day of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa, played in Karachi. SCORES× Team Sportstar Last Updated: 27 January, 2021 11:43 IST Babar Azam and Quinton de Kock along with the series trophy. - TWITTER Team Sportstar Last Updated: 27 January, 2021 11:43 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of second day's play of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa, being held at the National Stadium in Karachi. Click on the link above to access the detailed scorecard, including ball-by-ball commentary, from the Test match.On a wicket-laden first day, South Africa, batting first, was bowled out for 220 before Pakistan suffered a top-order batting collapse. At stumps, the home team was struggling on 33 for 4.TEAMSPakistan: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Shaheen Afridi, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali.South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Temba Bavuma, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.