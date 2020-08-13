Cricket Cricket Pakistan's Fawad Alam makes a Test comeback after a decade Fawad Alam made his Test debut for Pakistan in 2009, and scored a ton on debut - becoming the first Pakistan batsman to hit a century on debut, away from home. Team Sportstar Mumbai 13 August, 2020 15:27 IST Pakistan's Fawad Alam made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2009. - AP Team Sportstar Mumbai 13 August, 2020 15:27 IST Pakistan's Fawad Alam made it to the final eleven for the second Test against England after 11 years. He made his Test debut for Pakistan in July, 2009, and scored a ton on debut - becoming the first Pakistan batsman to score a century on debut, away from home.READ: England vs Pakistan Second Test LiveBut his Test career came to a halt after he featured in three Tests in 2009. Even though he has featured in ODIs and T20Is till about 2015-16, a Test berth had eluded the 34-year-old. Son of Pakistan's famous first-class cricketer Tariq Alam, Fawad made his first-class debut at the age of 17, and even featured in the U-19 World Cup for the country. Considered one of the promising talents, Alam proved his mettle at the domestic level, however, it took him 11 long years to don the whites for Pakistan. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos