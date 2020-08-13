Pakistan's Fawad Alam makes a Test comeback after a decade

Pakistan's Fawad Alam made it to the final eleven for the second Test against England after 11 years. He made his Test debut for Pakistan in July, 2009, and scored a ton on debut - becoming the first Pakistan batsman to score a century on debut, away from home.

READ: England vs Pakistan Second Test Live

But his Test career came to a halt after he featured in three Tests in 2009. Even though he has featured in ODIs and T20Is till about 2015-16, a Test berth had eluded the 34-year-old.

Son of Pakistan's famous first-class cricketer Tariq Alam, Fawad made his first-class debut at the age of 17, and even featured in the U-19 World Cup for the country. Considered one of the promising talents, Alam proved his mettle at the domestic level, however, it took him 11 long years to don the whites for Pakistan.