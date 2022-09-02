Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022: Head-to-head record, stats

Pakistan will take on Hong Kong in the sixth match of Asia Cup 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday in a virtual knockout Group A clash.

The winner of the match will join India, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4.

Pakistan and Hong Kong have never met in a T20I.

However, the sides have played three ODIs against each other in the past.

Here is a look at the head-to-head stats between Pakistan and Hong Kong.