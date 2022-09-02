Cricket

Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022: Head-to-head record, stats

PAK vs HK Asia Cup 2022: Here are all the stats you need to know as Pakistan takes on Hong Kong at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

02 September, 2022 09:35 IST
Pakistan faces Hong Kong in a virtual knockout Asia Cup 2022 match.

Pakistan will take on Hong Kong in the sixth match of Asia Cup  2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday in a virtual knockout Group A clash.

The winner of the match will join India, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4.

Pakistan and Hong Kong have never met in a T20I.

However, the sides have played three ODIs against each other in the past.

Here is a look at the head-to-head stats between Pakistan and Hong Kong.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong head-to-head record (ODIs)
Matches Played: 3
Pakistan Won: 3
Hong Kong Won: 0
Match Results
2004 Asia Cup: Pakistan (343/5) beat Hong Kong (165 all out) by 173 runs
2008 Asia Cup: Pakistan (288/9) beat Hong Kong (133 all out) by 151 runs
2018 Asia Cup: Pakistan (120/2) beat Hong Kong (116 all out) by eight wickets

