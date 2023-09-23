Visa delay disrupts Pakistan’s World Cup preparations; team set to miss training session planned in Dubai

The Pakistan cricket team travelling to India for the ICC World Cup is yet to receive visas.

“We have applied for 33 visas, including for players and management, but at this point, as we speak, we haven’t received any confirmation. We had initially planned a two-day session in Dubai, but that won’t be happening,” the source said.

Sportstar understands that Pakistan will now take an early morning flight from Lahore and will land in Hyderabad on September 27. The visa issue has disrupted Pakistan’s preparations for the World Cup, as the Babar Azam-led side will miss the earlier planned training session in Dubai.

The team was scheduled to hold a two-day training camp in Dubai ahead of its warm-up game in Hyderabad against New Zealand on September 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Top sources in the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) have confirmed to this publication that although the visas are pending clearance, they are hopeful of receiving them on time to participate in the marquee event.

Pakistan had last played in India in 2016 and the two archrivals have faced each other only in ICC (International Cricket Council) and ACC (Asian Cricket Council) events since 2013 because of political tensions.

The visiting team will be playing its first warm-up game against New Zealand behind closed doors in Hyderabad due to security reasons and will meet Australia on October 3 in its next warm-up match.

But, for now, it all boils down to visa clearance.