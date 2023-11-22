MagazineBuy Print

Cummins on ODI World Cup win: This Australian team has created its own legacy

Cummins’s team upset the host by six wickets in Sunday’s final in Ahmedabad, only months after beating the south Asians to claim its maiden World Test Championship.

Published : Nov 22, 2023 14:12 IST , SYDNEY - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Australian captain Pat Cummins poses with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy after win over India at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday in Ahmedabad.
Australian captain Pat Cummins poses with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy after win over India at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Australian captain Pat Cummins poses with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy after win over India at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Australia captain Pat Cummins said his team had created its own legacy by winning the nation’s record-extending sixth one-day World Cup as players returned home from India on Wednesday.

Cummins’s team upset the host by six wickets in Sunday’s final in Ahmedabad, only months after beating the south Asians to claim its maiden World Test Championship.

The Australia skipper touched down in Sydney with team mates and was still glowing about their achievement.

“Every half an hour or so, you kind of remember that we just won the World Cup and get excited all over again,” Cummins told reporters at the airport.

“So we’re still buzzing, it’s been an awesome couple of days and I think we’ll be smiling for a fair while.

READ | After initial hiccups, Australia savours sweet success to cap off stunning year

“I think they have created their own legacy,” Cummins added.

“I mean, a World Cup, you only get one chance every four years and especially playing someone like India, it’s hard.

“So to be put up against the rest of the world and come away with a medal, that’s -- it doesn’t get any better than that.”

Australia had to work its way back into the tournament after losing its opening matches against India and South Africa but was a juggernaut once it reached the semifinals.

Cummins said the squad had never doubted itself, even after its rough start.

“You look back on now that we’ve won and you think: ‘Wow, everything came together,’” he added.

“But the belief never left, even at the start. We knew we hadn’t played our best but kind of knew once we clicked we could take on anyone and it proved to be the case.”

