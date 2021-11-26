Pat Cummins named as Australia Test captain, Smith to be deputy

Fast bowler Pat Cummins was named as Australia's 47th Test captain, while Steve Smith was appointed as the vice-captain on Friday ahead of the upcoming Ashes series.

The 47th captain of the Australian men's Test cricket team! @patcummins30 pic.twitter.com/bM4QefTATt — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 26, 2021

According to cricket.com.au, the announcement came after an interview process with a five-person selection panel and ratification from the full board of Cricket Australia.

Cummins is the first fast bowler to be a full-time Test captain of the Australian men's team. He is also the first bowler to lead the side since Richie Benaud.

Cummins replaced Tim Paine, who stepped down from the position last week, following a sexting incident from 2017.

The world No 1 Test bowler, said it was an "unexpected" honour to be appointed as the skipper.

"I am honoured to accept this role ahead of what will be a massive Ashes summer," Cummins said in a statement.

"I hope I can provide the same leadership Tim (Paine) has given the group in the past few years.

"With Steve and I as captains, a number of very senior players in this squad and some great young talent coming through we are a strong and tightly knit group.

"This is an unexpected privilege which I am very grateful for and am very much looking forward to."

On the other hand, the announcement of Smith as vice-captain is significant, given that the former all-format national skipper had been banned from holding any leadership post in the Australian cricket for two years following the Cape Town ball-tampering saga of 2018.

His deputy at the time, David Warner, was handed a lifetime leadership ban after the scandal.