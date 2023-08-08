MagazineBuy Print

PCB restores Sarfaraz Nawaz’s pension

Nawaz, who is not keeping well after a health scare in London last year, met with PCB chief Zaka Ashraf who is also the head of the PCB’s Cricket Management Committee.

Published : Aug 08, 2023 13:21 IST - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Pakistani bowler Sarfraz Nawaz in action, 1979.
Pakistani bowler Sarfraz Nawaz in action, 1979. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Pakistani bowler Sarfraz Nawaz in action, 1979. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has restored the pension of former Test pace bowler Sarfaraz Nawaz, who had all his payments suspended since January 2017 after making unsubstantiated defamatory statements against former Chairman, Najam Sethi.

The ex gratia payments were discontinued as a result of disciplinary proceedings initiated against Nawaz by the previous set-ups of the PCB over his violation of the Code of Conduct under the Players’ Welfare Policy.

Nawaz, who is not keeping well after a health scare in London last year, met with PCB chief Zaka Ashraf who is also the head of the PCB’s Cricket Management Committee in Lahore on Tuesday in a bid to resolve the suspended ex gratia payments.

He assured the PCB of his compliance with the Code of Conduct.

Ashraf handed over a cheque to Nawaz to settle the outstanding payments in the presence of the head of the Cricket Technical Committee, Misbah ul Haq and member, Muhammad Hafeez.

The payment has been made to Nawaz under the PCB’s Players’ Welfare Policy and the PCB Chief assured unconditional support for former players.

Ashraf said he decided to meet with the former Test pacer and hear him about it as he was upset to learn that a former Test cricketer was in bad condition and was being deprived of his pension which was his right.

“It is disappointing that the previous administrations have used the PCB’s coffers to settle personal scores,” Ashraf said.

“No cricketer should have to go through what Nawaz had to face, and I want to reassure every former and current cricketer, international or domestic, that the PCB considers them as its asset and will look after them at every stage of their life and in every possible way. They deserve to be loved and respected by their cricket board.”

Najam Sethi as Chairman of the board filed a libel suit against Nawaz for making unsubstantiated allegations against him. Nawaz had a few months back appealed to the board to end the matter.

Nawaz said he was happy to see the matter resolved due to his health problems.

He played 55 Tests and 45 One-Day Internationals for Pakistan from 1969 till 1984 and is famous for his stunning figures of 9 for 86 against Australia at Melbourne in 1979 when at one stage he took seven wickets for just one run to set up a famous victory.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
