ENG vs WI: England announces playing XI for second Test, Wood replaces Anderson

Wood returned to the squad after Anderson retired from Tests following the first match at Lord’s where England won by an innings and 114 runs inside three days.

Published : Jul 16, 2024 21:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
England mentor and bowling coach James Anderson with Chris Woakes and Mark Wood during a nets session at Trent Bridge.
England mentor and bowling coach James Anderson with Chris Woakes and Mark Wood during a nets session at Trent Bridge. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
England mentor and bowling coach James Anderson with Chris Woakes and Mark Wood during a nets session at Trent Bridge. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Fast bowler Mark Wood has been named in place of James Anderson in an otherwise unchanged England lineup for the second Test against the West Indies at Trent Bridge, the country’s cricket board (ECB) announced on Tuesday.



Wood, who has 108 wickets in 34 Tests, last played for England during its tour of India earlier this year.

The 34-year-old will team up with fellow fast bowlers Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson, who picked up 12 wickets on his debut.

The second Test of the three-match series begins on Thursday.

England Playing XI vs West Indies: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir. 

