Australia's Peter Handscomb tests positive for COVID-19

Australia batsman Peter Handscomb tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and had to miss his county match against Leicestershire in England.The 30-year-old, who has been captaining Middlesex this season, couldn't play its Championship Group Two game on Sunday after being forced into isolation following a positive test result.ALSO READ - All Sri Lanka first team players test negative for COVID-19"Irishman Tim Murtagh stepped up to fill in for Handscomb as skipper as Middlesex ended day one of the clash with Leicestershire at 3 for 280," a report in The West Australian said.Handscomb is going through a poor run of form as he failed to cross the 50-run mark in 13 innings for Middlesex. He has fallen out of the radar of the national selectors and last played a Test against India in Sydney in January, 2019.