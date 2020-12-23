ICA nominates Pragyan Ojha to the IPL Governing Council

Ahead of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s Annual General Meeting on Thursday, the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) has nominated former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha as its representative to the Indian Premier League Governing Council.

As per the BCCI constitution, the ICA needs to nominate a member for the Governing Council and last year, the association was represented by former India international Surinder Khanna.

READ: BCCI AGM to be held in Ahmedabad on December 24

“In the ICA AGM held on December 19, 2020, the members had authorised the Board of Directors to nominate the member to the IPL GC and the ICA Board, after due deliberations and taking into consideration any possible issues of conflict of interest, found in Ojha a suitable candidate to represent them. This nomination will hold good for one year,” the ICA stated in a release.

READ: BCCI to hold AGM on December 24, 23 points on agenda

“The AGM conducted via video conference, touched upon the issues that had been raised by the ICA Representatives to the BCCI Apex Council to further the cause of ICA’s members. The representatives as also the ICA office bearers had repeatedly raised the issue with the BCCI of increasing the gratis and medical reimbursement and include widows as also those who have played between 10 and 24 First Class games for the same. The BCCI has also been requested to include domestic women cricketers in their gratis scheme,” the ICA said.

Along with Ojha, Brijesh Patel and Khairul Jamal Majumdar will be the other members of the Governing Council. Last year, both Patel and Majumdar were unanimously chosen by the BCCI as the members of the GC and this time too, they are set to get another term, unopposed.

The 34-year-old Ojha - who featured in 24 Tests, 18 ODIs and six T20Is, retired from all forms of cricket in February, this year. In his international career, he was also part of the Mumbai Indians team, which won the IPL title.