MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SA-A vs IND-A: Prasidh claims hat-trick, Pradosh hits 163 as India A leads South Africa A by 58 runs on day 3

The right-arm pacer derailed the hosts’ batting as he first removed overnight batter Jean du Plessis (106) and then mopped up the tail on way to a hat-trick as South Africa ‘A’ could add just 21 runs in 6.1 overs, losing all five wickets.

Published : Dec 13, 2023 22:48 IST , Potchefstroom - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Prasidh Krishna bagged a hat-trick.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Prasidh Krishna bagged a hat-trick. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Prasidh Krishna bagged a hat-trick. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu

Prasidh Krishna claimed a superb five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, before Pradosh Paul smashed a strokeful 163 as India ‘A’ reached 377 for six after dismissing South Africa ‘A’ for 319 on the third day of the first ‘Unofficial’ Test here on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old right-arm pacer, who looked off-colour on the second day, completely derailed the hosts’ batting as he first removed overnight batter Jean du Plessis (106) and then mopped up the tail on way to a hat-trick as South Africa ‘A’ could add just 21 runs in 6.1 overs, losing all five wickets.

In reply, Pradosh, 22, was the fulcrum around which India A batting revolved as he slammed 23 fours and a maximum during his 209-ball innings at the Mangaung Oval here.

His batting effort thus complemented the sensational bowling display from Prasidh, who became the first pacer and second bowler after K Gowtham (2019) to bag a first-class hat-trick while representing India A.

After du Plessis, Prasidh sent back Eathan Bosch in the 95th over before dismissing Kurtlyn Mannikam and Siya Plaatije in the last two balls of his next over.

Also read | Cheteshwar Pujara signs up for Sussex for 2024 county season

He then returned to complete his hat-trick, getting rid of Odirile Modimokoane for a golden duck on the very first ball of his next over. Such was his dominance that all three hat-trick dismissals were clean bowled.

In reply, Sai Sudharsan (14) and Devdutt Padikkal (30) added 21 in 3 overs before the former was dismissed by Siya Plaatjie (1/55).

Pradosh then came to the crease and joined hands with Padikkal, adding 50 runs when the latter was sent back by Evan Jones.

The Odisha cricketer then found an able ally in Sarfaraz Khan (68) as the two shared a 130-run partnership.

Once Sarfaraz was dismissed by Odirile Modimokoane (1/54), Eathan Bosch struck twice in the 48th over as India quickly slumped from 201 for 2 to 224 for 5.

Pradosh then forged an alliance with Shardul Thakur (70 not out) as the duo added another 152 runs to overhaul South Africa A’s total and take a 58-run lead.

Thakur was at the crease as stumps were drawn after the fall of Pradosh in the 78th over.

Related stories

Related Topics

Prasidh Krishna /

Pradosh Ranjan Paul

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Misfiring bowlers in focus as India seeks series-levelling win over South Africa
    PTI
  2. India women vs England women, Dream 11 prediction: Squads, predicted XIs of IND-W vs ENG-W Test
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA-A vs IND-A: Prasidh claims hat-trick, Pradosh hits 163 as India A leads South Africa A by 58 runs on day 3
    PTI
  4. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC’s misery continues as Chennaiyin wins 2-0
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  5. India women vs England Women LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch one-off Test?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Misfiring bowlers in focus as India seeks series-levelling win over South Africa
    PTI
  2. SA-A vs IND-A: Prasidh claims hat-trick, Pradosh hits 163 as India A leads South Africa A by 58 runs on day 3
    PTI
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Haryana continues winning streak, beats Tamil Nadu to enter final
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Cheteshwar Pujara signs up for Sussex for 2024 county season
    PTI
  5. Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja vows to fight Gaza message ban
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Misfiring bowlers in focus as India seeks series-levelling win over South Africa
    PTI
  2. India women vs England women, Dream 11 prediction: Squads, predicted XIs of IND-W vs ENG-W Test
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA-A vs IND-A: Prasidh claims hat-trick, Pradosh hits 163 as India A leads South Africa A by 58 runs on day 3
    PTI
  4. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC’s misery continues as Chennaiyin wins 2-0
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  5. India women vs England Women LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch one-off Test?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment