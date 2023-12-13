MagazineBuy Print

Cheteshwar Pujara signs up for Sussex for 2024 county season

It will be Cheteshwar Pujara’s third straight season with the club, having first signed in 2022.

Published : Dec 13, 2023 18:05 IST , Hove - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Cheteshwar Pujara in action for Sussex.
FILE PHOTO: Cheteshwar Pujara in action for Sussex. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Cheteshwar Pujara in action for Sussex. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ignored for India’s Test series in South Africa, veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara has once again signed up with English county cricket club Sussex for the 2024 county season.

It will be his third straight season with the club, having first signed in 2022.

As for the 2024 season, he would be available for the opening seven games of the County Championship.

“I have enjoyed my time at Hove the last couple of seasons and couldn’t be more delighted to be back again with the Sussex family,” Pujara told Sussex after re-signing with the club.

