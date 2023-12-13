Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja vows to fight Gaza message ban

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja vowed Wednesday to fight a ban on him wearing shoes ahead of the opening Test against Pakistan highlighting the plight of people in Gaza, saying it was a “humanitarian appeal” and not a political message.

During training this week, the 36-year-old opening batter had hand-written slogans “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” on his footwear.

Khawaja wanted to wear the shoes on Thursday in Perth against Pakistan, his birth country. But governing body the International Cricket Council bans any messages during matches that relate to politics, religion or race.

“Is freedom not for everyone? Are all lives not equal?” Khawaja subsequently said in an emotional video message on social media.

“To me personally it doesn’t matter what race, religion or culture you are. I’m just speaking up for those who don’t have a voice.

“The ICC have told me that I can’t wear my shoes on field because they believe it’s a political statement under their guidelines.

“I don’t believe it is so -- it’s a humanitarian appeal,” he added.

“I will respect their view and decision but I will fight it and seek to gain approval.”

All Lives are Equal. Freedom is a Human right. I'm raising my voice for human rights. For a humanitarian appeal. If you see it any other way. That's on you... pic.twitter.com/8eaPnBfUEb — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) December 13, 2023

Cricket Australia said that it supported the players’ right to express their opinions.

“But the ICC has rules in place which prohibit the display of personal messages, which we expect the players to uphold,” it said in a statement.

Four days ago, Khawaja shared a video on Instagram from the children’s charity UNICEF from Gaza.

In the post he commented: “Do people not care about innocent humans being killed?

“Or is it the colour of their skin that makes them less important? Or the religion they practise?”

In his message on Wednesday Khawaja noted the fierce reaction his stance had caused in some quarters.

“But let’s be honest about it, if me saying all lives are equal has resulted in people being offended to the point where they’re calling me up and telling me off, well isn’t that the bigger problem?” he said.

“These people obviously don’t believe in what I have written. You will be shocked about how many feel this way,” he added.

In 2014, the ICC banned England all-rounder Moeen Ali from wearing wristbands saying, “Save Gaza” and “Free Palestine” during a home Test.

Australian Sports Minister Anika Wells said she believed Khawaja’s shoes did not break the rules.

“I think he has done it in a peaceful and respectful way,” the Sydney Morning Herald quoted her as saying.