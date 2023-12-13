Sri Lanka Cricket forms committee to select national teams with Tharanga as chairman

Sri Lanka Cricket announced the formation of a new ‘Cricket Selection Committee’ for a period of two years to select national teams, the country’s cricket board announced on Wednesday.

“The appointment of the new committee, which comes into immediate effect, was made by the Honorable Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Harin Fernando,” a statement from Sri Lanka Cricket read.

The committee will be chaired by Sri Lanka’s former One Day captain Upul Tharanga, while Ajantha Mendis, Indika De Saram, Tharanga Paranavitana and Dilruwan Perera will be its members.

The first official task of the Selection Committee will be to select the national squad for the Zimbabwe Tour of Sri Lanka 2024.

More to follow.