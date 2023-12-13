MagazineBuy Print

Sri Lanka Cricket forms committee to select national teams with Tharanga as chairman

The committee will have Ajantha Mendis, Indika De Saram, Tharanga Paranavitana and Dilruwan Perera, who have all been part of the national team, as its members.

Published : Dec 13, 2023 15:24 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka's former ODI captain Upul Tharanga will be the chairman of the selection committee, with fellow former captain Angelo Mathews as one of the members.
| Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Sri Lanka’s former ODI captain Upul Tharanga will be the chairman of the selection committee, with fellow former captain Angelo Mathews as one of the members. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sri Lanka Cricket announced the formation of a new  ‘Cricket Selection Committee’ for a period of two years to select national teams, the country’s cricket board announced on Wednesday.

“The appointment of the new committee, which comes into immediate effect, was made by the Honorable Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Harin Fernando,” a statement from Sri Lanka Cricket read.

The committee will be chaired by Sri Lanka’s former One Day captain Upul Tharanga, while Ajantha Mendis, Indika De Saram, Tharanga Paranavitana and Dilruwan Perera will be its members.

The first official task of the Selection Committee will be to select the national squad for the Zimbabwe Tour of Sri Lanka 2024.

More to follow.

