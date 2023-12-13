MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Head named vice-captain; Pakistan to play two debutants

Head was added as deputy alongside Steve Smith, skipper Pat Cummins said in announcing a playing eleven on Wednesday.

Published : Dec 13, 2023 14:20 IST , PERTH - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Travis Head (R)and Mitchell Marsh (L) attend the launch of the three-match Test cricket series against Pakistan at Perth Stadium.
Travis Head (R)and Mitchell Marsh (L) attend the launch of the three-match Test cricket series against Pakistan at Perth Stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Travis Head (R)and Mitchell Marsh (L) attend the launch of the three-match Test cricket series against Pakistan at Perth Stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP

Travis Head was reappointed as a vice-captain of the Australian Test side on Wednesday as selectors look to the future, while Pakistan named two debutants for the opening clash in Perth.

Head was added as deputy alongside Steve Smith, skipper Pat Cummins said in announcing a playing XI with one change from their last Test against England at the Oval in July.

That will see fit-again veteran spinner Nathan Lyon, who is four wickets away from joining the elite 500 club, retake his place ahead of Todd Murphy.

David Warner will open the batting in what is expected to be his last Test series. He is under intense scrutiny after a lean run and questions over whether he deserves to be in the side.

Opening partner Usman Khawaja has also been in the spotlight after indicating he planned to wear shoes during the match starting Thursday with messages highlighting the plight of people in Gaza.

That appears unlikely to now happen, with the International Cricket Council banning any messages during matches that relate to politics, religion or race.

Australia vs Pakistan - LINEUPS for 1st Test match in Perth
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
Pakistan: Shan Masood (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad

“I spoke to him just quickly and he said he won’t be,” Cummins told reporters on the eve of the first of three Tests.

The popular 29-year-old Head was previously Test co-vice-captain with Cummins when Tim Paine was in charge and has since entrenched himself in the side.

“He’s been playing for a long time, he’s always been a leader in our group, so we thought it was a good time to formally recognise that,” said Cummins.

There are no imminent plans for Cummins or 34-year-old Smith to stand down but the skipper said that “Steve is not going to play forever and I dare say I’m not going to captain forever. So, we feel like we’ve got some responsibility to future-proof the team and give opportunities to other leaders.”

Pakistan has not won a Test series in the 12 times it has toured Australia.

New skipper Shan Masood is the latest to try and he named two debutants in his starting side, adding pacemen Aamer Jamal and Khurram Shahzad to an attack spearheaded by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was picked as first-choice wicketkeeper ahead of Mohammad Rizwan.

“As a team we talk about adaptability, whether we play in Canberra, whether we play in Karachi, whether we play in Perth, how quickly can guys adapt to different conditions,” said Masood.

“That’s what’s most important for me. Good cricketers are always adaptable.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Travis Head /

Australia /

Pakistan /

Pat Cummins /

Nathan Lyon /

David Warner /

Shan Masood

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Haryana vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Semifinal 1: HAR 57/1 (15); Himanshu, Yuvraj rebuild after wicket
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Head named vice-captain; Pakistan to play two debutants
    AFP
  3. India A vs South Africa A: Prasidh Krishna bags hat-trick, five-wicket haul in first unofficial Test
    Team Sportstar
  4. India captain Uttam keen to be World Champion at the Hockey Junior World Cup 2023
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy: After 100 List A games under his belt, ‘move on’ mantra standing Vijay Shankar in good stead
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Head named vice-captain; Pakistan to play two debutants
    AFP
  2. We need to use Powerplay more effectively, says Suryakumar Yadav after 2nd T20I loss vs SA
    PTI
  3. WI vs ENG, 1st T20I: West Indies wins by 4 wickets in record run chase
    AP
  4. Holder, Pooran, Mayers decline West Indies central contract; available to play T20Is in 2023-24
    PTI
  5. IND vs SA, 1st T20I: A test of depth as India, South Africa kick off World Cup journey
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Haryana vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Semifinal 1: HAR 57/1 (15); Himanshu, Yuvraj rebuild after wicket
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Head named vice-captain; Pakistan to play two debutants
    AFP
  3. India A vs South Africa A: Prasidh Krishna bags hat-trick, five-wicket haul in first unofficial Test
    Team Sportstar
  4. India captain Uttam keen to be World Champion at the Hockey Junior World Cup 2023
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy: After 100 List A games under his belt, ‘move on’ mantra standing Vijay Shankar in good stead
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment