India Women vs England Women Head-to-Head record in Tests: IND vs ENG stats, most runs, wickets

India Women and England Women will face off in a one-off Test starting Thursday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The teams will be featuring in a red-ball contest after two years when they played out a draw in Bristol.

This will also mark the first Test between the sides in India since 2005. India edges England in terms of head-to-head results, with two wins to one across 14 meetings. 11 matches between the sides over the years have ended in a draw.

IND-W VS ENG-W HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN TESTS Matches played: 14 India Women won: 2 England Women won: 1 Drawn: 11 Last result: Match drawn (Bristol; July 2021) Last five results: IND won - 3; BAN won - 0, Draw - 2

Mithali Raj is the only double-centurion (214) in India-England women’s Test matches. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

IND-W VS ENG-W HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN TESTS IND (highest score) vs ENG: 467 (177.1) - Match drawn (Taunton; August 2002) IND (lowest score) vs BAN: 114 (64.2) - India won by six wickets (Wormsley; August 2014) ENG (highest score) vs IND: 396/9d (121.2) - Match drawn (Bristol; June 2021) ENG (lowest score) vs IND: 92 (41.2) - India won by six wickets (Wormsley; August 2014) IND (highest individual score) vs ENG: Mithali Raj 214 (407) (Taunton; August 2002) ( IND (Best bowling figures) vs ENG: Neetu David 8/53 (31.3) (Jamshedpur; November 1995) IND (Best match bowling figures) vs ENG: Jhulan Goswami 10/78 (49.2) (Taunton; August 2002) ENG (highest individual score) vs IND: Mohammad Ashraful 158* (194) (Chattogram; Dec. 2004) ENG (Best bowling figures) vs IND: Gillian McConway 7/34 (42) (Worcester; July 1986) ENG (Best match bowling figures) vs IND: Sophie Ecclestone 8/206 (64) (Bristol; June 2021)

FILE PHOTO: Neetu David’s 8/53 against England in 1995 is the best bowling figures in a women’s Test innings. | Photo Credit: RAJEEV BHATT

India Women vs England Women head-to-head stats in Tests in India Matches played: 5 India won: 0 England won: 1 Drawn: 4 Last result: Match drawn (Delhi; November 2005)

Most Runs in India Women VS England Women Tests

Batter Matches Runs Average Highest Score 50s/100s Mithali Raj (IND-W) 7 511 51.10 214 3/1 Anjum Chopra (IND-W) 9 448 32.00 98 3/0 Charlotte Edwards (ENG-W) 6 413 34.41 108 1/2 Sandhya Agarwal (IND-W) 4 376 62.66 204 0/2 Jan Brittin (ENG-W) 5 354 44.25 125 2/1

Most Wickets in India Women VS England Women Tests

Bowler Matches Wickets Average BBI Strike Rate Jhulan Goswami (IND-W) 7 30 16.36 5/25 48.1 Neetu David (IND-W) 6 25 19.24 8/53 63.8 Gillian McConway (ENG-W) 3 13 13.84 7/34 65.2 Jenny Gunn (ENG-W) 4 13 24.23 5/19 77/9 Purnima Rau (IND-W) 4 12 18.66 5/24 77.5