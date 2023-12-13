MagazineBuy Print

India Women vs England Women Head-to-Head record in Tests: IND vs ENG stats, most runs, wickets

IND-W vs ENG-W Head-to-Head: Here is a look at the leading run-scorers and highest wicket-takers in India versus England women’s Test matches.

Published : Dec 13, 2023 10:43 IST

Team Sportstar
Smriti Mandhana in action during the last Test between India and England in 2021.
Smriti Mandhana in action during the last Test between India and England in 2021. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Smriti Mandhana in action during the last Test between India and England in 2021. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India Women and England Women will face off in a one-off Test starting Thursday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The teams will be featuring in a red-ball contest after two years when they played out a draw in Bristol.

This will also mark the first Test between the sides in India since 2005. India edges England in terms of head-to-head results, with two wins to one across 14 meetings. 11 matches between the sides over the years have ended in a draw.

IND vs ENG Test: Smriti Mandhana laughs off ‘senior Test player’ tag, hopes to have World Test Championship in women’s cricket
IND-W VS ENG-W HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN TESTS
Matches played: 14
India Women won: 2
England Women won: 1
Drawn: 11
Last result: Match drawn (Bristol; July 2021)
Last five results: IND won - 3; BAN won - 0, Draw - 2
Mithali Raj is the only double-centurion (214) in India-England women’s Test matches.
Mithali Raj is the only double-centurion (214) in India-England women's Test matches. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Mithali Raj is the only double-centurion (214) in India-England women’s Test matches. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

IND-W VS ENG-W HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN TESTS
IND (highest score) vs ENG: 467 (177.1) - Match drawn (Taunton; August 2002)
IND (lowest score) vs BAN: 114 (64.2) - India won by six wickets (Wormsley; August 2014)
ENG (highest score) vs IND: 396/9d (121.2) - Match drawn (Bristol; June 2021)
ENG (lowest score) vs IND: 92 (41.2) - India won by six wickets (Wormsley; August 2014)
IND (highest individual score) vs ENG: Mithali Raj 214 (407) (Taunton; August 2002) (
IND (Best bowling figures) vs ENG: Neetu David 8/53 (31.3) (Jamshedpur; November 1995)
IND (Best match bowling figures) vs ENG: Jhulan Goswami 10/78 (49.2) (Taunton; August 2002)
ENG (highest individual score) vs IND: Mohammad Ashraful 158* (194) (Chattogram; Dec. 2004)
ENG (Best bowling figures) vs IND: Gillian McConway 7/34 (42) (Worcester; July 1986)
ENG (Best match bowling figures) vs IND: Sophie Ecclestone 8/206 (64) (Bristol; June 2021)
FILE PHOTO: Neetu David’s 8/53 against England in 1995 is the best bowling figures in a women’s Test innings.
FILE PHOTO: Neetu David's 8/53 against England in 1995 is the best bowling figures in a women's Test innings. | Photo Credit: RAJEEV BHATT
FILE PHOTO: Neetu David’s 8/53 against England in 1995 is the best bowling figures in a women’s Test innings. | Photo Credit: RAJEEV BHATT

India Women vs England Women head-to-head stats in Tests in India
Matches played: 5
India won: 0
England won: 1
Drawn: 4
Last result: Match drawn (Delhi; November 2005)

Most Runs in India Women VS England Women Tests

Batter Matches Runs Average Highest Score 50s/100s
Mithali Raj (IND-W) 7 511 51.10 214 3/1
Anjum Chopra (IND-W) 9 448 32.00 98 3/0
Charlotte Edwards (ENG-W) 6 413 34.41 108 1/2
Sandhya Agarwal (IND-W) 4 376 62.66 204 0/2
Jan Brittin (ENG-W) 5 354 44.25 125 2/1

Most Wickets in India Women VS England Women Tests

Bowler Matches Wickets Average BBI Strike Rate
Jhulan Goswami (IND-W) 7 30 16.36 5/25 48.1
Neetu David (IND-W) 6 25 19.24 8/53 63.8
Gillian McConway (ENG-W) 3 13 13.84 7/34 65.2
Jenny Gunn (ENG-W) 4 13 24.23 5/19 77/9
Purnima Rau (IND-W) 4 12 18.66 5/24 77.5

