India Women and England Women will face off in a one-off Test starting Thursday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
The teams will be featuring in a red-ball contest after two years when they played out a draw in Bristol.
This will also mark the first Test between the sides in India since 2005. India edges England in terms of head-to-head results, with two wins to one across 14 meetings. 11 matches between the sides over the years have ended in a draw.
IND-W VS ENG-W HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN TESTS
IND-W VS ENG-W HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN TESTS
India Women vs England Women head-to-head stats in Tests in India
Most Runs in India Women VS England Women Tests
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Highest Score
|50s/100s
|Mithali Raj (IND-W)
|7
|511
|51.10
|214
|3/1
|Anjum Chopra (IND-W)
|9
|448
|32.00
|98
|3/0
|Charlotte Edwards (ENG-W)
|6
|413
|34.41
|108
|1/2
|Sandhya Agarwal (IND-W)
|4
|376
|62.66
|204
|0/2
|Jan Brittin (ENG-W)
|5
|354
|44.25
|125
|2/1
Most Wickets in India Women VS England Women Tests
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|BBI
|Strike Rate
|Jhulan Goswami (IND-W)
|7
|30
|16.36
|5/25
|48.1
|Neetu David (IND-W)
|6
|25
|19.24
|8/53
|63.8
|Gillian McConway (ENG-W)
|3
|13
|13.84
|7/34
|65.2
|Jenny Gunn (ENG-W)
|4
|13
|24.23
|5/19
|77/9
|Purnima Rau (IND-W)
|4
|12
|18.66
|5/24
|77.5
Latest on Sportstar
- Arsenal’s Champions League return meets with Arteta’s approval
- India Women vs England Women Head-to-Head record in Tests: IND vs ENG stats, most runs, wickets
- Barcelona must be more consistent, says Xavi
- Haaland to return to Man City training ahead of Club World Cup
- WI vs ENG, 1st T20I: West Indies wins by 4 wickets in record run chase
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE