Priyam Garg century sets up India U-19’s 66-run win over SA

Skipper Priyam Garg led from the front with a 103-ball 110 as the India U-19 team outclassed host South Africa by 66 runs to make a winning start to the four-nation one-day series in Durban on Friday.

Electing to bat, India posted 264 for five with Garg, who was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.9 crore in the recently-concluded IPL auction, doing the bulk of scoring. There were also useful contributions from Dhruv Jurel (65) and Tilak Varma (42).

The visitor then returned to restrict South Africa to 198 for nine, continuing its preparation for the ICC Under-19 World Cup.

#SAu19s | That’s it at the Chatsworth Oval. India seal a 66-run victory against #SAu19s.



Captain, Priyam Garg was named the Man of the Match for his crucial 110 with the bat. #U19QuadSeries #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/25VIOmDF1y — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 3, 2020

Left-arm medium-fast bowler Sushant Mishra was the pick of the bowlers, claiming four wickets for 48, while Ravi Bishnoi (2/29), Kartik Tyagi (1/25), Atharva Ankolekar (1/29) and Tilak Varma (1/23) also chipped in.

Chasing 265, South Africa couldn't get going with captain Bryce Parsons top-scoring with a 50-ball 57. Andrew Louw hit a patient 85-ball 45 but none of the other batsmen could hang around for long.

The India U-19 side, which had come into the tournament after claiming a 2-1 win over South Africa in the Youth ODI series, will next face Zimbabwe on Sunday. New Zealand is the fourth team in the competition.