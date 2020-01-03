Bumrah hits the nets ahead of India's T20I series opener against Sri Lanka

Pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of action for four months due to a lower back issue, was the centre of attention of the Indian team’s coaching staff as he toiled for about 45 minutes at the ACA Barsapara Stadium here on Friday.

The 26-year-old, who last donned India colours in an away Test match against West Indies from August 30 to September 2, made a return to the national side for the three-match T20I series starting here on Sunday.

While most members of the Indian squad -- which arrived in batches -- practised at the facility outside the main ground, Bumrah, in the company of Shardul Thakur and Shivam Dube, bowled on a grass-filled track adjacent to one on which the match would be played.

Bowling coach B. Arun kept a close watch on Bumrah, who began by hitting the top of the stumps from good length. He generated good pace and bowled different lengths – bowling short, good length, yorker and base of the stumps. Besides, he tried variations including slower ones and bouncers.

As Arun shared his inputs about head and body position, head coach Ravi Shastri joined the discussion and watched Bumrah in action. Fielding coach R. Sridhar also joined for a brief period.

Bumrah looked keen to regain his fitness and form as he bowled the maximum number of deliveries among three pacers in action.

The amount of attention Bumrah received spoke about his value for the team, especially ahead of the tour to New Zealand and the T20 World Cup later in the year.

The Sri Lankan side, which landed here on Thursday, stayed indoors.