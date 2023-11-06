Syed Mushtaq Ali 2023, Punjab vs Baroda: Live Streaming info, Match timings, Squads - all you need to know

Punjab will look to win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for the first time when it faces Baroda in the final of the 2023 tournament to be held at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Monday.

RELATED: Syed Mushtaq Ali 2023 Final Preview

Punjab have been in the final on four occasions before, losing out to Monday’s finalist Baroda during the 2011/12 edition. The home team will be looking to break its streak of losses in its first final since 2014/15.

Baroda is a two-time champion having won the 2011/12 and 2013/14 editions. Baroda’s most recent final appearance was in 2020/21 where it finished runner-up to Tamil Nadu.

Here is everything you need to know about the Syed Mushtaq Ali final between Punjab and Baroda at Mohali.

When is the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy final between Punjab and Baroda taking place?

The Punjab vs Baroda Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy final will be played on November 6, 2023. The match starts at 4:30 PM IST.

Where is the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy final being played?

The Punjab vs Baroda Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy final will be played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Where to watch the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy final between Punjab and Baroda?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final between Punjab and Baroda will be telecast on the Sports 18 network and will streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.