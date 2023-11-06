MagazineBuy Print

Syed Mushtaq Ali 2023, Punjab vs Baroda: Live Streaming info, Match timings, Squads - all you need to know

Here are the squads, match details and live streaming info as Punjab faces Baroda in the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali final at Mohali on Monday.

Published : Nov 06, 2023 07:10 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Punjab’s captain Mandeep Singh in action against Delhi in the first Semi Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy Cricket match between Delhi and Punjab, at IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali in Chandigarh.
Punjab’s captain Mandeep Singh in action against Delhi in the first Semi Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy Cricket match between Delhi and Punjab, at IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali in Chandigarh. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu
Punjab's captain Mandeep Singh in action against Delhi in the first Semi Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy Cricket match between Delhi and Punjab, at IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali in Chandigarh. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu

Punjab will look to win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for the first time when it faces Baroda in the final of the 2023 tournament to be held at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Monday.

RELATED: Syed Mushtaq Ali 2023 Final Preview

Punjab have been in the final on four occasions before, losing out to Monday’s finalist Baroda during the 2011/12 edition. The home team will be looking to break its streak of losses in its first final since 2014/15.

Baroda is a two-time champion having won the 2011/12 and 2013/14 editions. Baroda’s most recent final appearance was in 2020/21 where it finished runner-up to Tamil Nadu.

Here is everything you need to know about the Syed Mushtaq Ali final between Punjab and Baroda at Mohali.

When is the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy final between Punjab and Baroda taking place?

The Punjab vs Baroda Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy final will be played on November 6, 2023. The match starts at 4:30 PM IST.

Where is the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy final being played?

The Punjab vs Baroda Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy final will be played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Where to watch the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy final between Punjab and Baroda?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final between Punjab and Baroda will be telecast on the Sports 18 network and will streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

SQUADS:
Punjab: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Abhishek Sharma, Naman Dhir, Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh(c), Nehal Wadhera, Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddarth Kaul, Arshdeep Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Baltej Singh, Prerit Dutta, Gaurav Chaudhary, Jassinder Singh
Baroda: Jyotsnil Singh, Ninad Rathva, Krunal Pandya(c), Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki(w), Bhanu Pania, Abhimanyu Singh, Mahesh Pithiya, Atit Sheth, Lukman Meriwala, Soyeb Sopariya, Dhruv Patel, Karthik Kakade, Chintal Gandhi, Harsh Desai, Amit Passi, Anant Bharwad

Related Topics

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy /

SMAT 2023 /

Punjab /

Baroda

Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

