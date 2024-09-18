Racism in cricket: Essex fined 100 thousand pounds for inaction about racial abuse over nearly a decade

English cricket team Essex was fined 100,000 pounds (USD 132,000), half of which is suspended for two years, on Wednesday after admitting to a failure to address “systemic” racist language and conduct at the club between 2001-2010.

The team also was cautioned as to its future conduct and reprimanded by the England’s Cricket Regulator, a body responsible for monitoring compliance with the sport’s rules.

An independent panel felt the length of time covered by the charge and the systemic use of racist and discriminatory language pointed to a culture that was “embedded” across most levels of the club.

“This conduct continued without meaningful challenge from either Essex’s management or other senior playing members of the club even when it was brought to their attention,” the panel said.

The panel accepted in mitigation Essex’s early admission of the charge and the punishments handed to individuals arising from the separate independent review commissioned by the club, which ran in parallel to the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB’s) own investigation.

That review was prompted by allegations of racism by former players Jahid Ali, Maurice Chambers and Zoheb Sharif.

The regulator did not reveal who Essex sanctioned but noted “the seniority within the club of some involved.”

Essex was also praised for its work to improve equality, diversity and inclusion over recent years.

Richard Gould, the ECB’s chief executive, said he was “appalled by what those who experienced racism at Essex have been through, and the way this behavior could become normalized.

“It is vital that as a sport we listen and learn from their experiences, and ensure that no one suffers like that again,” Gould said.

“I welcome the action Essex has taken in recent years to address these issues and become a more inclusive club, and the commitment it has shown to make further progress.”