MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Graves set for Yorkshire return after Rafiq racism controversy

Yorkshire was fined 400,000 pounds (510,560 USD) and handed a 48-point deduction in the County Championship last year after an investigation into racism allegations by Azeem Rafiq.

Published : Feb 02, 2024 18:56 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Colin Graves.
FILE PHOTO: Colin Graves. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Colin Graves. | Photo Credit: AFP

Yorkshire members have approved the refinancing proposal by Colin Graves, which will see the County Championship Division Two cricket club’s former chairman make his return, it was announced on Friday.

Graves was chairman of the club between 2012-2015, part of the period during which Yorkshire was accused of failing to address and take adequate action against racist and discriminatory language.

An Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) was held in Headingley on Friday, with members voting on one special resolution regarding Graves.

“The result of the vote for the special resolution to make a number of changes to the rules of the Club required in relation to a refinancing proposal from Colin Graves as set out in the notice was announced, with members voting in favour of the rule changes,” Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) said in a statement.

A total of 746 votes were in favour of the resolution, with 99 voting against.

“I would like to express my thanks to the membership of Yorkshire County Cricket Club who have so overwhelmingly voted to ratify the board’s decision to accept my offer to our great club,” Graves said.

READ | West Indies upgrade Shamar Joseph’s contract after dazzling debut series

“Having now been accepted by the board and membership of YCCC, that offer now requires the final approval of the Financial Conduct Authority.”

In January, Graves made a public apology, to anyone who suffered racism at the club and for his previous dismissal of racist incidents as banter.

Afterwards, former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq said he had received racist messages on social media after the club’s approval of a loan offer from a consortium headed by Graves.

Yorkshire was fined 400,000 pounds (510,560 USD) and handed a 48-point deduction in the County Championship last year after an investigation into racism allegations by Rafiq, who said in 2021 he had been a victim of institutional racism at the club.

Related stories

Related Topics

Azeem Rafiq /

Colin Graves /

YORKSHIRE /

ECB

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out, OFC v KBFC match updates; When, where to watch; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs AFG, Test: Sri Lanka openers take command against Afghanistan on Day 1
    AFP
  3. Graves set for Yorkshire return after Rafiq racism controversy
    Reuters
  4. Bundesliga 2023-24: Sancho to miss Dortmund’s clash with Heidenheim
    AFP
  5. World Aquatics Championships 2024: Indians in action, schedule, when and where to watch, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Graves set for Yorkshire return after Rafiq racism controversy
    Reuters
  2. SL vs AFG, Test: Sri Lanka openers take command against Afghanistan on Day 1
    AFP
  3. IND vs ENG: Jaiswal stands tall but England keeps India in check on day 1
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. AUS vs WI 1st ODI: Commanding Smith, Green guide Australia to crushing eight-wicket win over West Indies
    AFP
  5. IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Jaiswal scores century against England, records career-best total
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out, OFC v KBFC match updates; When, where to watch; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs AFG, Test: Sri Lanka openers take command against Afghanistan on Day 1
    AFP
  3. Graves set for Yorkshire return after Rafiq racism controversy
    Reuters
  4. Bundesliga 2023-24: Sancho to miss Dortmund’s clash with Heidenheim
    AFP
  5. World Aquatics Championships 2024: Indians in action, schedule, when and where to watch, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment