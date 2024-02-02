MagazineBuy Print

West Indies upgrade Shamar Joseph’s contract after dazzling debut series

Joseph claimed a five-wicket haul in his debut in Adelaide before taking 7-68 in Brisbane, where West Indies recorded its first Test win Down Under since 1997.

Published : Feb 02, 2024 12:07 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Shamar Joseph of the West Indies.
Shamar Joseph of the West Indies. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Shamar Joseph of the West Indies. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Cricket West Indies (CWI) said it has upgraded pace sensation Shamar Joseph’s contract following his stellar debut series in Australia.

Joseph claimed a five-wicket haul in his debut in Adelaide before taking 7-68 in Brisbane, where West Indies recorded its first Test win Down Under since 1997.

The 24-year-old returned to a hero’s welcome in Guyana and has now been promoted from the cricket board’s current franchise contract to an international retainer contract.

“His extraordinary talent and steadfast dedication serve as the cornerstone of our team’s recent triumph at the Gabba, and such promise merits its due recognition,” CWI Director Enoch Lewis said in a statement on Thursday.

“Shamar has not just been rewarded with a retained contract, he has earned it.”

CWI also handed 25-year-old Barbados fast bowler Chemar Holder a franchise contract.

“We have also offered Chemar Holder a franchise contract as we double down on securing the best fast-bowling talent available,” director of cricket Miles Bascombe said.

“We are excited to see both men continue to excel.” 

